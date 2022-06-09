Dr. Collins goes solo

After over 20 years of working with Dr. James Groene, Dr. James Collins has struck out on his own, setting up a new chiropractic office at 570 Road 11.

While he is still getting set up, Collins said business has been steady, and that he is busy as he ever was. Since his first day in the new building, on May 31, he has been booked.

"I did not miss a heartbeat, I opened first thing Tuesday and I've had a full schedule ever since," Collins said.

Collins, previously working under a five-physician practice, said with Groene planning retirement the timing seemed right to open his own practice. He began searching in late January, as "inheriting" the former practice would have been excessive.

"If you've ever seen our old office, it's a huge building and we only used a third of it, with five doctors in there, it's just a lot of overhead," Collins said.

Collins acquired his license in 1995, after years of watching chiropractors work on his mother, who suffered a back injury riding a horse as a child.

"I say I was brainwashed by my mother," Collins joked. "She went to neurologists, regular doctors, and the person who helped her most was a chiropractor."

As he grew up, Collins would rub his mother's back or shoulders as she needed, to which she would tell him "you should be a chiropractor."

"I went to college and I was either going to go into civil engineering or I was going to be a chiropractor. What really made the decision is the amount of calculus you have to use," Collins said.

From there, Collins acquired a degree in biology from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, then received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa in 1995 and an acupuncture certification in 1997.

At the time of his certification, acupuncture wasn't necessarily new to chiropractors, but uncommon. A friend he made at Palmer convinced him to look into it.

"When they changed the law and allowed chiropractors to do it, I went and got certified because it intrigued me," Collins said.

Groene's office manager Sharleen Bayer worked with Collins for the duration of his time with Groene's office. Now, she works part time with Groene, but has helped Collins with the move.

"Dr. Collins is just an energetic outgoing individual with the potential to build a really successful practice," Bayer said.

Bayer added that with his experience and his existing clientele, the move has been smooth and he should do well in the new space.

"Doctor Collins provides a lot of care to all ages, whether he's seeing young children to Medicare-age elderly patients," Bayer said. "He provides services some people don’t realize physical therapy, acupuncture, CDL physicals for truck drivers."

