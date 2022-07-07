Drawing from dreams

Libraries are a great place to find a new favorite book, but for the nine kids at Schuyler Public Library's recent comic book workshop, it became a great place to make their new favorite book.

On the afternoon of June 30, kids packed into one of the library's meeting rooms to hear from illustrator Dylan Jacobson, a Midwestern comic book artist and writer. Jacobson said he enjoys these kind of events because it allows him to effectively teach others his craft.

"I like the travel and I like being able to give these principles in a form that's simple to learn," Jacobson said.

Nine children attended the event of the 10 the library had planned for. Youth Services Librarian and Assistant Director Mike Rea said he thought the event went well.

"I was very happy with the turnout and I know Dylan had a good time too," Rea said.

The attendees were given kits which, when completed, will be mailed to a publishing company that will send back printed copies of the books. Jacobson said he hadn't worked with the kits before but now wishes he had.

"I hadn't seen these before today so my immediate response was a little skepticism. Once I opened it and read through it, it was a really exciting prospect. I wish I had these for every residency," Jacobson said.

Amber Beavers, a parent of one of the attending children, said the library always has fun events like this, which she appreciates.

"Mike and Jenny put on a lot of good things for the kids to learn in the community and I like that this is artistic," Beavers said.

One attendee, 9-year-old Jack Richards, expressed interest in illustration, following Jacobson's description of the work.

"Being an illustrator I think would be a really great job," Richards said.

Rea said Jacobson has visited the library before, but this is the first time he's done this kind of workshop. He added that everyone involved seemed enthusiastic about the event.

"We're very appreciative of the opportunity to work with somebody like him. We've had one kid who's already done with his book, left it here for us to mail out," Rea said.

Jacobson got his start in illustration from his time in college, studying to be a filmmaker.

"I went to college for filmmaking for a while and wound up doing a lot of storyboarding and writing, I spent a lot of years at Minneapolis College of Art and Design," Jacobson said.

In working late at night, he fell in with some of the illustration and comics students. Eventually, after opening a film studio with a friend and working with storyboards so much, he decided it was a better decision to become an illustrator.

"It sort of hit me that they're similar. In 2014, I was working in a small film studio in Sioux Falls that I owned with a friend, and it was getting so expensive, I thought 'I can do all this with just comics,' so that's where I went," Jacobson said.

Now, eight years later, he has written and illustrated many books such as "Champions" and "Together with Goblins" and teaches others how to do the same.

Jacobson said these kind of events and this concept of small-batch comic printing are great for kids who want to get into the craft.

"Getting your own book in your own hands sets a new stage for what's possible and I think that's a big deal, especially when you're young," Jacobson said.