Dunkin' donkeys: Donkey ball coming to Schuyler for high school booster club and chamber team-up

While some words said at basketball games may relate to donkeys, it’s not often one actually sees a donkey on the court. Thanks to the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce and the Warrior Booster Club, that is about to change.

On Nov. 13, after over 30 years, the chamber and booster club will be bringing some hee-hawing fun to the high school gym for three rounds of basketball, played on the backs of donkeys.

Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the chamber of commerce, said she remembers seeing donkey basketball in Schuyler when she was in high school. Now, she wants to bring the rather unusual sport back for a fundraising collaboration with the booster club.

“I always knew that it was a fun thing, I just didn’t know if there were outfits still doing it,” Jedlicka said. “I googled it and sure enough this outfit out of Wisconsin is doing it and I called them to kind of start it.”

The donkeys, supplied by Dairyland Donkey Ball out of Wisconsin, will wear rubber shoes to prevent any damage to the court.

“We know there are three games. Two teams will play and the winners will play each other,” Jedlicka said. “For those teams, we plan to do teachers, a couple of business teams and local organizations and churches for the fourth so we can try to bring the whole community.”

Warrior Booster Club Board President Andy Yost said involvement on the booster club’s end is threefold.

“We have several goals: letting the community know about us, letting them know we’re seeking members and getting involved in the community,” Yost said.

Yost added that the past couple years haven’t been amazing for the booster club. There were members, but there wasn’t much involvement or growth. Since his appointment to the position of president in January this year, he’s been trying to change that.

“Our goal is to promote our community in any way possible, equip our competitive athletes with the things the regular budget can’t afford,” Yost said. “We want to promote our sports, our athletes and pride in our community.”

Yost said when Jedlicka came to the booster club with the idea, it was a very easy decision for them to partner with the chamber, get their name in the community and with a memorable sporting event.

“When this was presented to the board, it was a no-brainer,” Yost said. “We have a common goal here, to promote spirit and pride in the community and school. It was a natural fit.”

Jedlicka said the idea seemed like an almost obvious choice on her end as well, with Dairyland’s availability in Nebraska perfectly coinciding with the booster club’s desire for a November event.

“We love to team up and it was a natural team-up. I always love to have family events. Drinking is fun for adults, but this is fun for the kids too, this will be fun for everybody,” Jedlicka said.

The games will take place starting at 3 p.m. in the Schuyler Central High School East Gym. Tickets in advance are $7, and tickets the day of are $10. Tickets will be available through the school and chamber office.