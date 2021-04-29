Eagles scholarships return to normal

Students also must volunteer.

“They have to apply and their parents have to be members here and they have to do some sort of volunteer work,” Kment said. “The kids' scholarships that we got, the kids volunteered to do a lot of stuff … there was only one that volunteered at the Eagles but they do all kinds of community service.”

The auxiliary is a service-based organization, said Mary Lou Benesch, who has been with the auxiliary for 10 years.

“So any money we make goes out in the community to people that need it or organizations that need it or, in this case, scholarships,” Benesch said. “We try to do as much for the community as we possibly can, giving to post-prom, we’ve given to help purchase a dog for the (Schuyler) Police Department.”

It’s rewarding to give out the scholarships, Benesch added.

The number of scholarships depends on the year, she noted. This year, three have been given, she said.

Any little bit of money helps for students, Benesch added.

The cost of attending college has risen substantially.