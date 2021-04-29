Eagles scholarships return to normal

Normally, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary gives scholarships to students, who come and have photos taken.
Karen Kment, with the auxiliary, said last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the students sent in their photos.
“We’re supposed to help the community so that’s what we do,” Kment said. “(Last year) we were closed… We did give scholarships. I gave one of the scholarships to the girl’s grandmother … we didn’t get to come down and have pictures taken.”
Hopefully, it will be normal this year, she added.
The scholarships take place annually, Kment added, and have been going on for a long time.
“I’ve been here 37 years and we’ve done it every year,” she said. “There’s a lot of kids that … don’t have access to money, so it’s very nice to be able to give them something.”
Each year there are two types of scholarships, both worth $500. One scholarship is funded through the City’s Keno fund and goes to a member of the year’s graduating class from Schuyler Central High School. The other is an auxiliary scholarship that goes to a graduating senior who does not need to attend Schuyler Central High School. For anyone who gets a scholarship through the Eagles, the student’s parents have to be a part of the club.
Students also must volunteer.
“They have to apply and their parents have to be members here and they have to do some sort of volunteer work,” Kment said. “The kids' scholarships that we got, the kids volunteered to do a lot of stuff … there was only one that volunteered at the Eagles but they do all kinds of community service.”
The auxiliary is a service-based organization, said Mary Lou Benesch, who has been with the auxiliary for 10 years.
“So any money we make goes out in the community to people that need it or organizations that need it or, in this case, scholarships,” Benesch said. “We try to do as much for the community as we possibly can, giving to post-prom, we’ve given to help purchase a dog for the (Schuyler) Police Department.”
It’s rewarding to give out the scholarships, Benesch added.
The number of scholarships depends on the year, she noted. This year, three have been given, she said.
Any little bit of money helps for students, Benesch added.
The cost of attending college has risen substantially.
“(The scholarship) has to be (spent) on college or college books or whatever,” she added. “It can be any college. We have kids who have gone on to (Central Community College) in Columbus … One of our graduates (is) going to Notre Dame.”
Many factors go into the decision, Benesch said, noting the organization looks at what students do, if they have jobs and what their goals are.
“We look at a lot of things,” she said. “There’s a lot that goes into choosing the right students.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.