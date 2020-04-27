East-Central has 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) has identified 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the jurisdiction as of Monday.
Thirteen of the positive cases were confirmed by testing done at local area hospitals and clinics within and outside ECDHD’s jurisdiction. There were 23 positive cases identified from a mass-testing event held Friday, April 24 in Schuyler. This event was led by East Central District Health Department in coordination with the Nebraska National Guard, Colfax Emergency Management, Centro Hispano, CHI Health Schuyler, and Columbus Community Hospital Occupational Health. Of the new cases, 17 are in Colfax County and 19 are in Platte County.
This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases in the health district to 67.
One additional positive case, from the Four Corners Health District, was identified from the mass-testing event. Contact tracing and investigations are ongoing and further details will be shared in the coming days regarding what ECDHD is learning about how the virus is transmitting in its communities.
The April 24th testing event focused on both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents, and included employees from several businesses in Schuyler and Columbus. At least one positive case without symptoms was identified, providing evidence that asymptomatic COVID-19 positive cases exist within the health district.
This illustrates why the CDC guidance for the general public to wear face masks is so critically important. People with COVID-19 can spread the virus whether they have symptoms or not.
