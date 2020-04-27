East-Central has 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) has identified 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the jurisdiction as of Monday.

Thirteen of the positive cases were confirmed by testing done at local area hospitals and clinics within and outside ECDHD’s jurisdiction. There were 23 positive cases identified from a mass-testing event held Friday, April 24 in Schuyler. This event was led by East Central District Health Department in coordination with the Nebraska National Guard, Colfax Emergency Management, Centro Hispano, CHI Health Schuyler, and Columbus Community Hospital Occupational Health. Of the new cases, 17 are in Colfax County and 19 are in Platte County.

This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases in the health district to 67.

One additional positive case, from the Four Corners Health District, was identified from the mass-testing event. Contact tracing and investigations are ongoing and further details will be shared in the coming days regarding what ECDHD is learning about how the virus is transmitting in its communities.