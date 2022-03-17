Emergency alert communication is now live

Colfax County residents can now opt in to receive emergency alerts and communication on their phones.

Sheriff Shawn Messerlie said the service, which is provided through communications solution Everbridge Nixle 360, is now live. The Colfax County Board of Commissioners approved a three-year contract with Nixle last fall.

Through the opt-in service, widespread county communications can be sent to anyone signed up. Messerlie said it can be utilized for water or power being shut off, road closures, car accidents, weather alerts or crime-related notifications.

“Something happens around Leigh, I can send a text message out to Leigh residents using their zip code,” he added. “It would hit people out in the county too. But majority of the people that are signed up in town would also receive a text message.”

Countywide communication can be tricky.

“I think communication is a huge issue, a huge problem,” Messerlie said. “We use social media – on our Facebook, we have around 3,000 people or so, but we have over 10,000 people in the county. As soon as it catches on and people opt in, then we're able to communicate with the whole county residents.”

There are multiple ways that someone can sign up for the service.

“There’s a Nixle 360 app that can be put on your phone that you can register or there's a simple text message the number and then you're able to set up your location, how you want to receive messages and information about you like your name and your location,” Messerlie said.

Those with smartphones can download the free Everbridge app on the Google Play store or the Apple app store. The app can send notifications to your phone. People can also sign up for text subscriptions by entering their phone number into the app.

“There's text messaging, there's emailing and there's also phone calls. So if you got a hard line you can also do that too,” he added.

Officials can also utilize the service to contact partner agencies, such as fire/rescue departments or other law enforcement agencies.

“We had an incident in Clarkson where they had lost power, and their radios were not working so we could not page them for a fire or a rescue. So this would be a backup,” Messerlie said. “…We could send a message just to the Clarkson fire department and rescue … say there's a house fire. We can we can page them that way they would receive it on their phone.”

Also, the sheriff's office is working in implementing texting 911 but those details are still being ironed out and it's not quite ready.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

