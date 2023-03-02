Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which The Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

Bringing joy to others, Clarkson High School Senior Sammy McEvoy said, is one of the things that motivate her day-to-day actions.

“You never know what’s going on in someone’s life so I think it’s important to make a point to be kind to someone no matter what,” McEvoy said. “You don’t know what they’re going through and I feel like everyone can use some kind words to brighten their day.”

This mentality, McEvoy said, stems from when her parents, Bob and Heather McEvoy, would have her grandfather watch her when she was young.

“I didn’t go to day care, my mom would drop me off with him and he’d watch me all day so I spent a lot of time with him and he was a really good role model,” McEvoy said. “He was always doing the right thing, helping people out, going out of his way to help people.”

In her senior year, McEvoy best expresses that desire to bring joy to others by spreading kindness and helping wherever she can. At school, she does this through Family, Community and Career Leaders of America (FCCLA), Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and National Honor Society (NHS). Outside of school, she participates in youth group activities in her community.

NHS, McEvoy said, allowed her and a few others to start Kindness Week at the high school to represent NHS in the same way FCCLA and FBLA have “weeks” of activities.

“That’s a little bit different to change things up. We’re always busy doing something,” McEvoy said. “I was really excited to run that, spread kindness and make sure everyone’s being kind. There was a lot of fun activities we were able to do.”

As one enters the high school lobby, McEvoy noted, they will see one of those activities: a kindness chain. The simple paper chain spans the length of the school’s entrance, each link adorned with “I pledge to be kind” and a student’s signature.

“We had a staff appreciation day where each kid would write a note to a staff member they appreciate and we handed them out with candy,” McAvoy said. “Another day we hid ‘be kind’ notes around the school and had a scavenger hunt, everyone loved that.”

Also through NHS, McEvoy and another student were able to start a program to provide feminine hygiene products to their peers at the school, a project she said circles back to her desire to help others.

“That has worked really well. We always hear good things about that, even people who aren’t from here always make comments to administration about it,” McEvoy said.

McEvoy said she would describe a leader as someone who doesn’t fold into others’ ideas, and who, once they have a goal set, will reach it no matter what. At the same time, she said, being someone others want to work with and wanting to influence others to be better is a big part of that job.

“They build other people up around them, they don’t tear them down. I think that’s a huge part of it. Being a leader means being a good person, being kind, you want others to be leaders with you, to encourage other people to do good things,” McEvoy said.

High School Science Teacher, Girls Basketball Assistant Coach and Volleyball Assistant Coach Rebecca Hiatt describes McEvoy as hardworking and ambitious. Her ability to connect with almost any group and to set an example with others, Hiatt added, makes her a great leader.

“Sammy’s able to connect with even younger kids she might not know well or is involved with as much compared to high schoolers,” Hiatt said. “She’s also very involved with NHS so she sets that example of kids seeing her doing things in an everyday school setting.”

McEvoy’s mentality, drive and record of being the kind of person she wants others to be, Hiatt said, will carry over well once she’s out of high school and into college and the community at large.

“Sammy’s the type of person who will be involved in community organizations as well as different volunteer activities that help bring new things to the community or improve the community,” Hiatt said.

Outside of school and her youth group, McEvoy works as a nanny and has completed her certified nursing assistant (CNA) courses on her path to nursing. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after high school, later transferring to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. All this is in pursuit of her desire to help others and bring joy to their lives, she said.

“To bring joy to other people, that is a big thing for me,” McEvoy said. “I’m big on helping people, I love to give back to people and see people smile.”