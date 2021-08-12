Every man and his dog: Swimming pool closes season with Pooch Plunge

The Schuyler Municipal Swimming Pool went to the dogs on Aug. 8 as the facility closed the season with its annual Pooch Plunge.
After regular swimming time from 1-5 p.m., the pool reopened at 6 p.m. for canines and their owners.
Rick Kopecky of Octavia said that he and his wife, Eileen, took advantage of both the normal and canine swimming hours.
“We were here this afternoon swimming and then we went home, got the dogs,” Rick told the Sun on Aug. 8.
The Kopeckys own two chocolate – or brown – Labrador retrievers; Annie and her son, Moose.
“She had 12 and he's one of them,” Rick added.
Despite only having three legs, Annie was able to get in and out of the pool without too much trouble. Rick said Annie lost her leg quite a while ago when she was attempting to chase a rabbit. She got run over, which broke her bones and resulted in an amputation.
Rick and Eileen attend the Pooch Plunge often.
“We live down the road here, seven miles,” Rick said. “…I think this is our fourth doggie dip we've come to, (or) fifth one.”
Annie and Moose had some pre-swimming time on Aug. 7 to prepare for the Pooch Plunge the following day.
“I had them out in a farm pond yesterday (Aug. 7) and it was kind of, you know, icky water but they just went out there, just sat in it for about a half-hour,” Rick said. “So yeah, they enjoy coming out here.”
Scott Kroeger of Schuyler said his wife, Nancy, is a regular attendee. Sunday was his first experience at the pooch plunge.
“My wife comes every year but I've never made (it),” said Scott, noting the couple came with their nephew, Kaleb.
The Kroegers brought their two Labrador retrievers, who were born March 22 and April 18, Scott noted. One is a yellow – or white – Lab named Sunny while the other is a black Lab named Buck. The pups came from different litters and different owners but happened to be born less than one month apart.
Ryder, a border collie mix owned by Schuyler resident and Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl, appeared to be less than thrilled to be in the water but, Kracl noted, he’s getting used to it.
“This is our third year, so Ryder's been a bit of a veteran, compared to some of the other dogs,” Kracl said.
According to Schuyler Municipal Swimming Pool Manager Veronica Nepper, the Pooch Plunge started about five or six years ago.
“When we first started, there were fewer (attendees). And then in 2019, we had quite a few,” Nepper said, adding there were not as many canines present on Aug. 8 as there were in 2019. The pool was closed in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Part of the lower attendance this year might be attributed to a decrease in the event’s publication, Nepper noted.
“The water aerobics ladies usually did the publicity for it, the posters and things like that,” Nepper said. “This year, they didn't do it, and I posted it on the Facebook page. But I'm not sure the word got out.”
Nepper said the final day of the season is always a sad one.
“It's a sad day, the last day is never my favorite day. I'm glad to see as many dogs showed up as did,” she added.
But the dogs that did take advantage of the swimming time appeared to have burned plenty of energy. After going down the slide a few times with Kaleb, Sunny – Scott’s yellow Lab – fell asleep at the bottom of the slide. Rick’s two chocolate Labs stayed active by jumping into the pool to retrieve toys.
“(Moose is) getting a little worn out now,” Rick said.
