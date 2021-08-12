Every man and his dog: Swimming pool closes season with Pooch Plunge

“I had them out in a farm pond yesterday (Aug. 7) and it was kind of, you know, icky water but they just went out there, just sat in it for about a half-hour,” Rick said. “So yeah, they enjoy coming out here.”

Scott Kroeger of Schuyler said his wife, Nancy, is a regular attendee. Sunday was his first experience at the pooch plunge.

“My wife comes every year but I've never made (it),” said Scott, noting the couple came with their nephew, Kaleb.

The Kroegers brought their two Labrador retrievers, who were born March 22 and April 18, Scott noted. One is a yellow – or white – Lab named Sunny while the other is a black Lab named Buck. The pups came from different litters and different owners but happened to be born less than one month apart.

Ryder, a border collie mix owned by Schuyler resident and Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl, appeared to be less than thrilled to be in the water but, Kracl noted, he’s getting used to it.

“This is our third year, so Ryder's been a bit of a veteran, compared to some of the other dogs,” Kracl said.

According to Schuyler Municipal Swimming Pool Manager Veronica Nepper, the Pooch Plunge started about five or six years ago.