Everyday Heroes in the Colfax County Courthouse

Colfax County Court Assistant Clerk Julie Bideaux sat toward the front of the courtroom in June and thought, "If we need to implement face masks, they might as well be stylish and professional."
It was the first in-person court date after the COVID shutdown. By that point, Colfax County Clerk Magistrate Mary Ellen Faltys and her staff, including Bideaux, had asked offices to put rainbows in windows.
Bideaux doubled down on the positive outlook by making justice masks, according to the Nebraska Judicial Branch, which recently recognized the two as Everyday Heroes.
Faltys was out of the office and unavailable to comment as of press time. Everyday Heroes celebrate those who have gone "above and beyond" in contributing to the operations of the judicial branch, according to its website.
“It was really nice (to be honored),” Bideaux said. “I mean I just did it as a fun, supportive gesture so I was really surprised to see this.”
Bideaux, a Colfax County native, has been working at the Courthouse for 41 years, and said she wanted to “give a show of support to my extended court family.”
This is Bideaux’s first time being honored.
After that first in-person court date in June, Bideaux looked online at fabrics and found some material on Etsy (an American e-commerce website focused on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies): Black fabric with gold scales of justice.
“I just thought it was really appropriate and might just make people happy since we have to wear this anyway,” she said.
Bideaux likes arts and crafts and comes from a large family of sewers.
Her sister had sewed and donated some masks, so Bideaux knew her sister had a pattern.
“I ordered the fabric and one Sunday afternoon, my sister and I made them and I handed them out at work the next week,” Bideaux said. “It was a fun day when I passed them out. Everybody was ecstatic to get them.”
She made 13 masks, for staff including the prosecutor, the defense and the counsel. They are all in the courtroom regularly, Bideaux said. She also gave some to the County Attorney’s office.
“During a very challenging time when things seem gloomy and dark, acts of kindness like Julie making masks for our office help to encourage us to not only be safe but to also keep going,” County Attorney Denise Kracl said.
This time has also been kind of humbling, added Bideaux.
“It’s very different. It makes you realize that …we’re all in this together and we need to do what we can to be safe and healthy,” she said. “It’s optional now for defendants to wear their masks. We offer (disposable masks). I’m very pleasantly surprised how many people do take them at the door and wear them in the courtroom.”
It makes her happy because people can let their guard down sometimes as time goes on, she said.
It’s also been heartwarming to see staff still wearing the masks when they walk in.
“I just thought it was going to be kind of a fun way to unify our court system. It’s a small gesture and it was fun to do,” Bideaux said, adding that she was surprised by the award but thought it was nice the state does it.
Although it’s nice to see her masks worn, she said she didn’t think everyone would be wearing the masks for that long.
“2020 has been a life change,” Bideaux said. “It’s just fun that we kind of support one another. Where I work we have each other’s back.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
