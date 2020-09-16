Everyday Heroes in the Colfax County Courthouse

“During a very challenging time when things seem gloomy and dark, acts of kindness like Julie making masks for our office help to encourage us to not only be safe but to also keep going,” County Attorney Denise Kracl said.

This time has also been kind of humbling, added Bideaux.

“It’s very different. It makes you realize that …we’re all in this together and we need to do what we can to be safe and healthy,” she said. “It’s optional now for defendants to wear their masks. We offer (disposable masks). I’m very pleasantly surprised how many people do take them at the door and wear them in the courtroom.”

It makes her happy because people can let their guard down sometimes as time goes on, she said.

It’s also been heartwarming to see staff still wearing the masks when they walk in.

“I just thought it was going to be kind of a fun way to unify our court system. It’s a small gesture and it was fun to do,” Bideaux said, adding that she was surprised by the award but thought it was nice the state does it.