Fall activities set in Colfax County

“We put that on hold, just because COVID is kind of growing a little bit,” Jedlicka said. “We would have more planned but just a little concerned with that….we’re going to wait and see what November is like.”

At the Trunk or Treat, typically, there would be food, games, activities and trick-or-treating inside at the school with businesses setting up at tables. Now, the businesses will have candy they will hand out from their trunks, she said.

The Chamber is hosting the event along with Schuyler Community Schools’ Warrior Academy.

“We picked Oct. 22 to highlight the lights on program,” Jedlicka said. “We’re just changing it up a little bit this year just to make sure that we’re safer, but yes, typically it’s been in the school.”

“The businesses are going to decorate the trunks up and have a theme and we are going to award the top three businesses that we select as the best trunks,” Jedlicka said. “Everybody (will be) wearing masks.”

It will be a drive-through if COVID numbers get worse.