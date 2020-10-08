Fall activities set in Colfax County

This year, fall festivities will look a little different in Colfax County.
Leaders have had to hold off on other activities while changing how some look. Trunk or Treat, for example, will take place at the Oak Ballroom in Schuyler and will either be walk-through or a drive-through.
“It’s just not the (most fun) right now until we get through this,” said Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Director Audra Jedlicka, who is planning Trunk or Treat and other events.
These other activities include the patio party at the golf club, which is a patio wine tasting. There will also be a golf ball drop fundraiser.
People can buy a golf ball for $10 or two for $25 and then a fire truck will raise the balls high on the ladder and drop them on a green.
“The ball that is closest to the hole or goes in the hole will win $250, and then the next ball closest wins $100 and the next one wins $50,” Jedlicka said, noting Sertoma will also be holding a raffle.
This year, Jedlicka said they planned to bring a hypnotist to the library as well as have Wild West Barbecue of Columbus do an event.
“We put that on hold, just because COVID is kind of growing a little bit,” Jedlicka said. “We would have more planned but just a little concerned with that….we’re going to wait and see what November is like.”
At the Trunk or Treat, typically, there would be food, games, activities and trick-or-treating inside at the school with businesses setting up at tables. Now, the businesses will have candy they will hand out from their trunks, she said.
The Chamber is hosting the event along with Schuyler Community Schools’ Warrior Academy.
“We picked Oct. 22 to highlight the lights on program,” Jedlicka said. “We’re just changing it up a little bit this year just to make sure that we’re safer, but yes, typically it’s been in the school.”
“The businesses are going to decorate the trunks up and have a theme and we are going to award the top three businesses that we select as the best trunks,” Jedlicka said. “Everybody (will be) wearing masks.”
It will be a drive-through if COVID numbers get worse.
There will also be a Fall DIY Craft Nite on Oct. 13 at the golf club for visitors to come in and craft and make their own wooden pumpkins, which is new.
“Have a kind of a girlfriend night,” she said.
If they need to, attendees can be spread apart, Jedlicka added.
“Then I get to have a fundraiser for the Chamber but I still get to do my creative side. Kind of the best of both worlds for me,” said Jedlicka, who used to own an arts, crafts, and scrapbooking business in Columbus -- Imagine That Scrapbooking & Gifts.
Jedlicka said she’s been taking in long Birchwood trees for Schuyler Lumber to cut into 2 and 3 inches.
“They’re pretty patient with me,” she said, laughing. “I laugh, but I’m grateful that they’re willing to do that.”
This fall will also be the Nov. 3 election, and the Schuyler Public Library currently has a register to vote display up.
“We can’t promote either candidate, but I think it’s very important that people register to vote so that they can have the opportunity to get there and vote for whoever you want,” Library Director Jenny White said. “Just go vote, but (you’ve) got to register first.”
A computer at the library is available to complete the census and to register to vote. The registration goes until Oct. 16, which is the last day to register in vote online or via mail. Mail registration must postmarked by Oct. 16.
Sept. 28 was the first day absentee ballots could be sent out.
“We don’t have a lot of events going on in the library,” White noted.
Mike Rea, youth services librarian and assistant director, grew up in Schuyler in the 1950s.
“Well, this will be a different year for sure,” Rea said. “We used to have the Halloween parade…years ago we used to do a lot of stuff…we used to have a Halloween costume contest at the library and hand out packs of candy.”
Rea said when his kids were little they used to do the costume contest every year.
“I think my daughter one year drove her Barbie car in the parade,” he said. “The kids loved doing that because they love to go get candy anyways.”
Other activities included moonlight madness, where businesses were open late.
Jedlicka said she is hoping other events she is planning can actually be held. She is already working on Christmas, which she plans to shake up.
“They’ve never had a downtown stroll so I am in the fixings of getting that done,” she said.
She’s also working on Santas, reindeers and elves for Christmas festivities.
But, she has big plans for future fall seasons.
“I think (haunted houses and scary movies) just need to be introduced,” Jedlicka said. “In the future, long-range goals, I would like to bring those kinds of different things, something different each year so it’s not the same thing over and over.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
