Farber named new Center manager

The Center has long marketed itself as not just a senior center, but a place for everyone in Schuyler.

The Center's new manager, Shelley Farber, said she will work hard toward that image by working with whoever she can to bring as many people as possible into The Center.

"I think a lot of it is being able to work with the board we have, the board of directors are very caring about the center. It's also putting our heads together," Farber said.

Farber previously worked in an office administrator role for quite some time before she retired. She then realized she wanted to work again, but somewhere new.

"In talking to my husband and things, I decided that I wasn’t quite ready to be home and I heard about this opening here at The Center," Farber said. "After talking with Bill (White) and the previous manager I felt it was a really good fit."

Bill White, who has worked in many roles at The Center, was one of the interviewers for Farber. White said Shelley's office experience stood out most when they looked at her qualifications.

"There is a certain amount of administrative work and we really needed someone who is comfortable getting paperwork done in a timely fashion as well as making sure everything is done correctly," White said.

Farber said she also applied because of the type of work she would do in the role.

"In the short time I've been here I’ve been able to see the impact that providing meals has, for those we make food for, knowing that they’re getting at least one good meal every day and that means so much for me to know that they're getting fed," Farber said.

Farber added that she has a lot of events and seminars planned for the future, to educate everybody who comes to The Center.

"My husband, the chief of police, he’s working with the county attorney as well as a bank rep on fraud seminars, we had one a while ago, we’ll have another one eventually," Farber said.

Farber added that she wants to do something with fire alarms and fire safety and perhaps something with the Schuyler Police Department's K9 officer and dog.

"Maybe he can do some demonstrations on how his dog finds stuff, maybe hide something for him to find, hopefully people would find that pretty entertaining," Farber said.

White said Farber will be in charge of those kind of informative and entertaining activities. He also noted that a lot of The Center's current informative materials come from the Northeast Nebraska Agency on Aging.

White added that Farber's big challenge will be one that The Center has worked with for some time: reaching the Latino population more effectively.

"That’s an issue almost every center here in Nebraska is dealing with, how do we take that population and communicate to them that this is their place too?" White said.

Farber explained that she is working with several agencies on all of these matters already. White said that The Center is currently looking at numbers better than those before COVID-19. He attributed this to Farber and Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

"Audra over at the chamber has been a huge advocate for us and I think she should be credited for us increasing our numbers, she’s done a lot of Facebook live videos and getting word out that we're more than senior citizens eating lunch," White said.

Farber said she is planning on a summer-weather based event, such as an ice cream social, where members of the community can come together and socialize. Socialization is a big part of the center, she said.

"We can have that outside the building, have it be open to the public and help people see what all we have to offer here not only for the elderly but families as well," Farber said.

White also said socialization is a big part of The Center's model of operation.

"It’s a nice alternative. I don’t have a membership to this or that, I'm not in the Eagles or the golf club. I don’t want to go to the bar. It’s a place to socialize, a living room for the community," White said.

