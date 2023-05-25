Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

One of the things Daniel Hoesing encouraged during his almost 10 years as superintendent of Schuyler Community Schools was recognizing the invisible staff, the people that don't get recognized often. At board of education meetings, he would ask the schools' principals to include a staff shoutout in their reports.

In November 2022, Hoesing's resignation was accepted by the board of education. His term is set to run into early June. For his final meeting on May 8, many decided it was time to recognize him as a sort of farewell.

As the first principal went to read their report, Hoesing stopped them, insisting those interested read the comments after the meeting as, while he is grateful, he doesn't need the congratulations at a public meeting.

Heather Bebout, after-school program director, thanked Hoesing for his work in helping Warrior Academy get a strong foothold in the school system.

"I am excited to highlight the incredible work of Dr. Hoesing! Eight years ago, Dr. Hoesing secured a grant that enabled us to establish the Warrior Academy, an after-school program that has since positively impacted the lives of over 2,500 students," Bebout said in her report.

Middle School Assistant Principal Andy Banahan gave a short "Thank you" during the meeting, but wrote in his report how he was thankful for Hoesing's influence not only on his teaching but on his life as a whole. He also thanked him for his contributions to the schools.

"I am thankful for his vision, and giving heart to the community of Schuyler, and in my time here I have seen the various things he has done to help improve not only Schuyler Community Schools but the entire community of Schuyler. We are thankful for his leadership over the last ten years and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors! Thanks, Doc!" Banahan said.

Hoesing got his start in Schuyler approximately 10 years ago, he said, but he spent the first year gathering information and seeing exactly what the community wanted.

"The first year was a lot of listening and planning and so on and even though I've been here 10, the majority of the work actually started in the second year," Hoesing said. "I was always interested in bringing the kind of school I thought the community wanted."

That community participation, Hoesing said, sprung Schuyler Community Schools into a strategic plan that made those wants and needs possible. Many of the changes he was happy about, he said, were invisible. One he was particularly pleased with was the adoption of the Capturing Kids' Hearts protocols that focus on building strong student-teacher relationships. There were, of course, many others.

"The things I'm most happy about going forward is this community recognizing the value of the dual-language school," Hoesing said. "Also the addition of post-secondary options, all students should have access to post-secondary options, expanding college offerings to students during high school and encouraging them to pursue careers in areas they want to work in."

Listening to people and honoring what their needs are, Hoesing said, is always his goal. While the estimated value of Schuyler Community Schools' buildings went from about $54 million to $127 million, he added, it wasn't just about adding buildings and facilities.

"There were a lot of fun projects but they were all guided by not the building but what we wanted to accomplish inside the building," Hoesing said. "Like the fieldhouse, it's the only place in town really that our cultures mix. We wanted to create a center for students to have access to a facility and also a place where cultures mix in town."

Following his resignation from Schuyler Community Schools, he said, he will be retiring from public education and moving to Cedar County Catholic Schools as president there, living in Yankton, South Dakota.

The role of superintendent, Hoesing said, is a little bit more than people may assume. Beyond doing the budgets and arranging meetings, the superintendent is responsible for attracting, acquiring and retaining administrative staff, which he created the "invisible" or "behind-the-scenes" staff recognition to aid with.

"One of the things I really pushed hard was recognizing those staff who everyday are pretty invisible to the public. Our principals highlight programs or staff members, those are our spotlights to bring the people who work behind the scenes to the forefront so the community is able to know and appreciate the work those people do," Hoesing said. "That's one thing I hope they continue doing, looking for those bright spots in the community."

As a sort of parting note, Hoesing added that the Schuyler community can be its own best advocate and worst enemy in some ways. The community, he said, has suffered somewhat from perceptions about high minority populations and high poverty, things he said simply aren't true, but that in that regard, Schuyler is making its own way as an example of what a diverse community can be.

"Schuyler is turning that corner to look at what they are, teaching the rest of the state and possibly country how to live in a more diverse community," Hoesing said. "Diversity brings more opportunity than communities that are more homogenous. If you continue to capitalize on the strikes that are rather than the ones that are not, this community will continue to thrive."