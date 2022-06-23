Farmers Market returns to Schuyler

Farmers markets are common across the U.S., from communities of a couple hundred to cities of over a million. Schuyler is no different and is welcoming its return with open arms.

Schuyler's farmers market returned just a couple weeks ago and offers the community fresh produce and handmade, home-baked goods as it always has.

Baker Barbara Brecka, of Barb's Baked Goods in Octavia, has been selling at the Schuyler farmers market for approximately three years now because it's an opportunity to sell her baked treats without having a commercial kitchen. She also sells her goods at the David City farmers market.

"It's so great to go and have someone say 'I just love your bakery. I can't wait for you to come back.' It gives me a really good feeling that people like it," Brecka said.

Brecka makes all her pies, strudels and kolaches from her home, with her husband Louie in charge of rolling and prepping the dough. Brecka said the processes for some of her goods are very difficult or time-consuming. She sells them so others don't have to make them themselves, be it for time or convenience.

"A lot of them that come are older and don't want to mess with all of this. I used to hate to make these crusts every time, so now I make them ahead of time," Brecka said.

One different aspect of Schuyler's farmers market is that it takes place in the afternoon/evening. Brecka appreciates this, as her goods can begin to cook in the midday heat.

"If it gets to, say, 100, they begin to re-bake, and they get all soggy, and moisture gets in. I just won't go if it's that hot. I'm not afraid of getting hot, I just don't want the bakery getting re-baked," Brecka added.

Andrew Beavers, of Beavers Produce, has also been attending the farmers market for three years. Beavers said the best part of the farmers market is being able to interact with people face-to-face. Beavers also sells his goods at the Columbus farmers market.

"I like talking to customers, and I think they like talking to the person that grows their food, instead of a store. People like to ask questions about growing practices. I like getting to know the customers too," Beavers said.

Beavers specializes in produce, including some of his more popular items, lettuce mixes and peppers, including hot peppers.

The farmers market takes place in the parking lot of the CHI clinic at 104 W. 17th St. on Thursdays, weather permitting, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Beavers said the location works well for those who receive the CHI grocery vouchers.

"Yeah, doing it at the CHI parking lot, they really support the community. I know they do the vouchers, for seniors or low income folks," Beavers said.

