Fatality reported following car accident

A fatality has been reported after a car accident in Colfax County last week.

According to a Dec. 19 press release from the Colfax County Sheriff's Department, on Dec. 16, at approximately 10:05 a.m. Colfax County Dispatch received an emergency call of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Road X and Road 9, one mile east of Clarkson.

The accident involved a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 traveling westbound on Road X and a 2005 Sterling LT 9500 straight truck traveling northbound on Road 9 driven by Wes Balzer, 58, of Howells. A passenger in the Silverado, Calvin H. Dietrich, 79, of Leigh, died as a result of the accident.

Clarkson Fire and Rescue, the Colfax County Sheriff's Department and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the scene.

Balzer was cited for violation of a stop sign and motor vehicle homicide and was released. The investigation will be forwarded to County Attorney Bruce J. Prenda.

