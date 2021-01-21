First Presbyterian Church cancels pancake fundraiser

It was not an easy decision to make, reiterated Lori Kracl, who helps coordinate the event. Kracl added she was not sold on the idea of doing pancakes and eggs for carryout during a pandemic.

"It's kind of disappointing that we couldn't have it," Kracl said. "...The money that we raise goes to our Christian education so for our youth to go to camps or … anything they would need to further their religious education."

Kracl began attending the church in 1997.

"You just kind of end up helping with it," she said. "At the time, I had kids going to Sunday school so you wanted to help with that. And then once my kids graduated and went onto their lives, I taught Sunday school and I still do help with the pancake supper."

It’s the biggest fundraiser for First Presbyterian, said Marie Bruegger, who has been also involved with the Pancake Supper.

“Everybody has a good time,” Bruegger said. “Everybody is happy… everybody works well together.”

Many at the church work together on the event, she noted. That’s including some of the school-aged children who usually benefit from the event.