First Presbyterian Church cancels pancake fundraiser

The First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler has canceled its 67th annual Pancake Supper due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Rev. Sarah Gengler.
The supper, held on the last Wednesday night in January, helps fund the church’s Christian education department. It is held at the church, 802 A St.
“It has rarely been canceled,” Gengler said. “I’d probably say less than a handful of times. Typically, they brave it out no matter what the weather conditions are unless it is really bad.”
The church board decided unanimously on Jan. 6 to forego this year's event.
“(It’s) not easy because we realize people enjoy the tradition and there’s always concern that if you don’t hold something one year, that it will be difficult to pick it up and make it happen again the next year,” Gengler said. “We worry that people will fall away and not attend the next year if we don’t have it.”
Still, Gengler added this was the best decision for safety due to the pandemic.
“The proceeds go to help our Christian education department, which is mainly our Sunday school-aged children,” Gengler noted. “They still have funds available so we knew it would be OK to postpone it, if necessary.”
Children will still get to go camping this year if they want to, she said.
It was not an easy decision to make, reiterated Lori Kracl, who helps coordinate the event. Kracl added she was not sold on the idea of doing pancakes and eggs for carryout during a pandemic.
"It's kind of disappointing that we couldn't have it," Kracl said. "...The money that we raise goes to our Christian education so for our youth to go to camps or … anything they would need to further their religious education."
Kracl began attending the church in 1997.
"You just kind of end up helping with it," she said. "At the time, I had kids going to Sunday school so you wanted to help with that. And then once my kids graduated and went onto their lives, I taught Sunday school and I still do help with the pancake supper."
It’s the biggest fundraiser for First Presbyterian, said Marie Bruegger, who has been also involved with the Pancake Supper.
“Everybody has a good time,” Bruegger said. “Everybody is happy… everybody works well together.”
Many at the church work together on the event, she noted. That’s including some of the school-aged children who usually benefit from the event.
“Our youth come and are able to help serve milk and clean place settings,” Gengler said. “We give them jobs to help with so that they can be involved in raising the funds they use to go to camp. It gives them a little bit of ownership.”
Usually, the Pancake Supper features quite the spread with pancakes, syrup, eggs, sausage links, milk and coffee.
Although the numbers have gone down over the years, Gengler said the church serves a couple hundred people annually.
“People purchase their tickets,” Gengler said. “It’s really a fundraiser that brings our entire church together. Even members that we aren’t able to see on a regular basis for whatever reason, they’re always willing to pitch in and help at the Pancake Supper because it’s such a tradition.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.