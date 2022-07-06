Flood pulls out front: Newly-elected congressman makes stops ahead of election

Mike Flood will now being representing the District 1 in the U.S. House of Representatives following the June 28 special election.

According to unofficial election results, Colfax County voters agreed with Flood, a Republican, gaining 844 votes versus Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks’ 146. Flood and Pansing Brooks are both currently state senators.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Flood traveled through Northeast Nebraska on June 27 ahead of the special election to encourage people to cast their ballots. Their stops included Columbus, David City and Fremont.

At the David City stop in nearby Butler County, Ricketts noted it was the first special election for a congressional seat in 71 years.

“This special election will be to decide who is going to be the representative from Congressional District 1 and that's critical for the next six months or so,” Ricketts said. “Because CD1 right now does not have that representation, which means nobody's there in the office making decisions on a day to day basis – how the office is supposed to be working, and nobody's there voting to represent CD1.”

Flood added, “Because the framers of our Constitution wanted the House of Representatives to be as close to the people as possible, they did not allow anybody to make an interim appointment. The only entity that can appoint somebody to fill this seat for the rest of the year is the people.”

Ricketts, who spoke in support of Flood, said Congress is currently driven by a “radical left ideology,” noting that key issues are not being addressed. He pointed to inflation and the rising price of gas. Ricketts added that Flood, who owns News Channel Nebraska in Columbus, has entrepreneurial experience and understands the barriers government can put up.

“He'll be one of those folks in Washington, D.C., who is fighting for us to make sure we have these opportunities here in Nebraska,” Ricketts said.

Both Ricketts and Flood noted the importance in taking back the House of Representatives from Democrats.

“There are a lot of people at the other party that are looking for a big victory, thinking that it's going to send a message to America, I need rural Nebraska to send a message to Lincoln, I need rural Nebraska to send a message to Congress and vote me in so that I can be there and represent you,” Flood said.

Flood issued a press release following his win on June 28, saying he was honored by “the trust and confidence” the people of the First Congressional District have placed in him.

“This district sent a clear message to Washington: It's time for a change in direction,” Flood said. “The First Congressional District has taken the first step toward restoring a Republican majority in the House, firing Nancy Pelosi and getting America back on track."

Flood and Pansing Brooks will also be on the ballot for the first congressional district in November.

Fortenberry resigned from his position earlier this year following being convicted of two counts of lying to federal agents and one count of trying to cover up the source of foreign campaign contributions. On June 28, he was sentenced to two years of probation, 320 hours of community service and a $25,000 fine.