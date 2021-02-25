Flood Risk: What has changed?

So the City is putting in better drainage and a method to keep it from backing up through the stormwater in its drain system, he said. Part of that is putting flaps where the water comes out, he said.

If the flaps are down, the water can’t come out anymore, so the City would also need to put in pumps, De Roos noted. While the water can’t come out, it would need somewhere to go.

“If we do need to shut the gates, then we’ll be able to pump water right over it,” he said. “We are planning to get them in as soon as possible."

The City is seeking funding sources for the project. It's not the end of the road for flood mitigation efforts, De Roos noted, and the City is looking at other fixes, such as putting in a southern levee system.

“The City is looking at alleviating the most immediate problems first and the most impactful remedies to those problems,” De Roos said.

The City is keeping an eye on the ice, De Roos noted.

The County has widened an area of Shell Creek, as the Sun previously reported. But Arps told the Sun previously, in the event of a big flood – all bets are off. The water will go where it wants to go, he told the Sun in October.