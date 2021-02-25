Flood Risk: What has changed?

Warnings have come out about flood risk in the area; however, as the second anniversary of the 2019 flood approaches, the City and County are in the process of making changes to mitigate risk.
There's still a limit to what can be done, officials said, against nature itself in a flat area.
Residents along the Platte River should take their important personal property to higher ground, Colfax County Emergency Manager Mark Arps said.
Right now, there is quite a bit of ice on the Platte River area between Columbus and Fremont and even further southeast, according to National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Meteorologist Corey Mead, and the NWS is watching the warming trend through this week and into the spring.
“(The) sun angle’s going to get higher and (temperature is) going to get lower, so at some point that ice on the Platte River is going to melt and break up and start to flow down, and eventually drain into the Missouri River,” Mead said. “How quickly that process occurs really will determine the potential dangers of ice jam flooding. What we’re hoping for is just a slow gradual melt.”
This most recent cold snap has probably made the ice thicker, he added.
The worst-case scenario is cold temperatures, a lot of ice, a considerable warm-up and potentially a rainfall event occurs. This scenario would bring additional water into the river basin.
At issue right now is an ice jam flood. This occurs when colder temperatures generate ice on area rivers and lakes. When ice starts to form, he explained, it can affect the flow of water through rivers. Sometimes, ice formations occur and may break off and can get caught on dams in the river channel, Mead added.
“When those large pieces of ice get caught and start blocking the water flow, the water will back up behind that,” he said. “At some point, either the ice breaks up or the water dislodges the ice, and at that point in time, you can see rapid changes in water levels downstream.”
The area experienced flooding in 2019 that left a devastating impact still felt in 2021.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts declared a state of emergency at that time because of severe ice buildup within the Platte, Loup and Elkhorn rivers, as well as other bodies of water, the Sun reported in March 2019. Tributaries in the area like Bone Creek and Shell Creek were out of banks.
The City of Schuyler conducted a drainage study and flood risk evaluation in the aftermath of the 2019 flooding event, noted City Administrator Will De Roos.
The study was published in August 2020. Recommendations were to put in flap gates and portable pump stations.
The flap gates would prevent water from entering the stormwater drain system the wrong way. During the 2019 floods, the water rose too high where the sewers normally empty, and the water was backed up through the system.
So the City is putting in better drainage and a method to keep it from backing up through the stormwater in its drain system, he said. Part of that is putting flaps where the water comes out, he said.
If the flaps are down, the water can’t come out anymore, so the City would also need to put in pumps, De Roos noted. While the water can’t come out, it would need somewhere to go.
“If we do need to shut the gates, then we’ll be able to pump water right over it,” he said. “We are planning to get them in as soon as possible."
The City is seeking funding sources for the project. It's not the end of the road for flood mitigation efforts, De Roos noted, and the City is looking at other fixes, such as putting in a southern levee system.
“The City is looking at alleviating the most immediate problems first and the most impactful remedies to those problems,” De Roos said.
The City is keeping an eye on the ice, De Roos noted.
The County has widened an area of Shell Creek, as the Sun previously reported. But Arps told the Sun previously, in the event of a big flood – all bets are off. The water will go where it wants to go, he told the Sun in October.
“The railroad bridge is coming out,” Arps said. “I doubt it will be removed by then but we did a lot more widening … so that should help.”
Officials will have to have good communication and warn residents in the event of a flood, Arps added.
There is uncertainty with the forecast, noted Mead, because it is a few weeks out.
Plus, there is a mix of different risk factors that go into the whole river flooding. Ice thickness and snowpack are probably above normal risk but water levels and temperature outlooks are around a normal risk, he said.
“It’s hard to pinpoint specifically,” Mead added. “Other than just saying that there is going to be a risk for some flooding along the Platte here within the next month.”
