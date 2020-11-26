Food and Toy Drive sees changes

This pandemic has taken what they’re trying to do to a whole new level, he added.

For Soltero, this program hits home. One day, he had gone to deliver food and when he knocked on the door no one answered. He remembered hearing footsteps and decided to leave the food there.

“As I drove away … actually an older lady came outside and she saw the food. We’re just about half a block away so I could see her; she started looking through the boxes, and she dropped to her knees,” he said.

That moment was important to Soltero, whose mother was from southern Arizona and grew up well below the poverty level.

“My mom said that when she was a little girl, they were desperate at Christmastime,” he said. “Some stranger dropped a box of food at their house and she said that her mom went to the door, saw the food and dropped to her knees and started crying … that right there sealed the deal for me … As long as I have a breath in me, I’ll be part of this program."

Those types of residents are the ones Kracl is looking for: People with the greatest need.