Food and Toy Drive sees changes

During the holidays, the Schuyler Food and Toy Drive gets ready to deliver to area families in need.
The priorities are food, coats and other warm clothing, shoes, hygiene items, and then toys and household items. This year, though, the program is facing challenges.
The price of food has gone up, said Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl, who is in charge of organizing the drive.
Another issue the group has faced is difficulty finding sugar, or shortages in pancake mix, chicken noodle soup and crackers.
“People are staying home, which means they’re cooking at home more,” she said. “I would literally go to stores and there wasn’t anything. Or even macaroni and cheese and ramen noodles. Not to mention toilet paper -- that we’re all familiar with.”
Kracl did say the local grocery stores have been great about working with her.
Among other changes for this year, Kracl submitted an application to the IRS to become a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
“Usually, we have one big wrap. So we get all the gifts together and we get probably between 50 and 100 people at the Colfax County Courthouse, usually the weekend before Christmas,” she added. “Instead, we are going to move all wrapping to an alternative site.”
They are going to wrap seven to 10 days before Christmas. Kracl said if anyone is interested in getting a team together or a group of friends or family and wrapping in smaller groups, they can contact her at the County Attorney’s Office at 402-352-8500.
She is also looking for any and all donations, which should be dropped off at her office. For toys, they ask for new ones. Any food donations are accepted.
Despite all the challenges, Kracl said, “we’re going to make it happen.” Veterans from out of town help deliver and will still be coming this year, she said. The volunteers are out of town so that donation recipients do not feel judged.
Families do not ask for donations, Kracl said, they are nominated.
Kracl has taken the program to a whole new level, said Saul Soltero, who started the program while working with kids through the diversion office. A diversion office works on alternatives to sending individuals through the justice system.
“These kids that were on free and reduced, went home for the holidays and didn’t have anything,” Soltero said. “I had a young man that I was working with and he didn’t have anything and so I told my wife … we went to Hy-Vee, and we bought two boxes of food … and gave it to this young man … it just kind of lit a fire underneath us.”
This pandemic has taken what they’re trying to do to a whole new level, he added.
For Soltero, this program hits home. One day, he had gone to deliver food and when he knocked on the door no one answered. He remembered hearing footsteps and decided to leave the food there.
“As I drove away … actually an older lady came outside and she saw the food. We’re just about half a block away so I could see her; she started looking through the boxes, and she dropped to her knees,” he said.
That moment was important to Soltero, whose mother was from southern Arizona and grew up well below the poverty level.
“My mom said that when she was a little girl, they were desperate at Christmastime,” he said. “Some stranger dropped a box of food at their house and she said that her mom went to the door, saw the food and dropped to her knees and started crying … that right there sealed the deal for me … As long as I have a breath in me, I’ll be part of this program."
Those types of residents are the ones Kracl is looking for: People with the greatest need.
“One of the ladies from my office went to deliver the food and the toys, and we pack everything in big boxes and as she walked in, she had food and toys with her at the same time,” Kracl said. “And a little girl came around the corner and said, ‘there is a Santa Claus’ … She went straight for the pudding cup.”
Those are the families they look for, Kracl said.
“The kids who go for the food first,” she said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!