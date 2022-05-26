Food pantry in demand -- community comes through with support

For the past few months, the Colfax County Food Pantry has seen an upswing in traffic, according to Coordinator Bellyni Maldonado.

Maldonado said that on May 4, the food pantry saw at least 75 families come through, compared to the usual 50 the pantry prepares for.

"Normally we have 50 or 60 boxes ready and have maybe 50 families come through," Maldonado said.

In order to speed things up, Maldonado had volunteers pack a few extra boxes and start a little earlier.

"We had a bunch of volunteers, so I asked them to box things up and get things done ahead of time and pack items as people came," Maldonado added.

The surge last week was not out of the ordinary, Maldonado added, as the food pantry has had issues with increased traffic for two or three months now. Maldonado even had to add a second line for pickups, similar to drive-thrus at restaurants.

"Normally, we just have one but lately we've had to do the two lanes," Maldonado said. "I got a little worried and started 10 minutes early so people aren't parked all the way down the street."

Colfax County Food Pantry Board Member Denise Kracl said the rising need for the food pantry is a result of inflation affecting the cost of food and gas, as many people in Schuyler drive long distances to work.

"People are trying to save anywhere they can. If they can save some money and feed their kids, it's an incentive," Kracl said.

With the increased numbers and second line for waiting, the food pantry has been running out of items in under an hour as compared to last year when they would be available for over an hour. Maldonado said that on May 4, they ran out in around 45 minutes.

While the food pantry is trying to accommodate the increased traffic, they still are running out of some things. Maldonado said they ran out of bags of chicken on May 4, which is how she knew how many came through.

"We have boxes of 75 bags of chicken, so when we ran out with the one box, I knew that was 75," Maldonado said.

They have had shortages on other items including four-packs of toilet paper and eggs.

"We usually give out eggs, but lately we couldn't really get them because of Easter and then the bird flu situation," Maldonado said.

They also still need other staple items like spaghetti noodles and detergent.

One thing that has helped the food pantry recently is the United States Postal Service's Stamp Out Hunger campaign.

For the last 30 years, Stamp Out Hunger has made it easy for people to donate to their local food pantries. All they have to do is leave canned nonperishable goods in a bag by the mailbox and mail carriers do the rest.

Maldonado said when she found out about the donations, she was surprised at how many things were donated.

"I got sent a picture," Maldonado said. "People really donated quite a bit, I think we had 10 bags of groceries, enough to fill one of those mail carts."

Maldonado said she's happy for the donations of items like peanut butter, jelly and baking mixes, things the pantry does use and need.

Robert Inglett, a representative for the United States Postal Service (USPS), said USPS is overwhelmingly grateful for the support the program gets every year, and that this year they wanted to concentrate on local food pantries.

"We placed a strong focus on reaching out to local food pantries and bringing our collected food to them directly on the day of the food drive," Inglett said. "This gave us an opportunity to get the donations to them that much sooner."

Kracl said the food pantry has seen strong community support, particularly from Didier's Grocery. She said they're grateful for Didier's helping them acquire food considering costs on the store's end have gone up significantly as well.

"They really work hard to get the pantry good food at a reasonable cost, and we appreciate that," Kracl said.

Aside from the need for food donations, Maldonado said that while she has several steady volunteers, she would like some for the summer as her middle school volunteers will no longer be available during that time.

Those with questions about how and where to donate, volunteer or pick up can contact Divine Mercy Parish at 402-352-3540.

