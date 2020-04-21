Food pantry sees successful event

The Schuyler Mobile Food Pantry held its monthly food mobile event recently, one that proved to be among the most successful that they have ever had, thanks to the COVID-19 crisis.
More than 200 families received packages of food that included soups, pasta, rice, peanut butter and jelly, not to mention other nonperishable items. The event, which occurred last Thursday, was so successful that the pantry ran out of food and had to turn away nearly 50 families.
Organizers for the food pantry practiced social distancing during the event and utilized a drive-through method for the very first time. Meridith Riha, who runs the mobile food pantry, said that the event was different due to the restrictions on social contact, but still vital for many families in the area.
“I anticipated a big turnout,” said Riha, who works for Schuyler Central Schools. “I think Schuyler’s really lucky to be able to host their own mobile food pantry, especially every month. Looking at the demand we see every month, it’s definitely a need in Schuyler, no matter if there’s something big going on, like flooding or the coronavirus, or if it’s just a normal December or January month. People in Schuyler just really need food.”
The large turnout surprised organizers, who weren’t expecting the number of people who came out to get provisions. Not even a surprisingly snowy Thursday last week* could keep people away from the pantry to find some level of food during a time of crisis.
“It was a process, to say the least,” said Susana Oliva, part of the organizing team for the food pantry. “It was a learning process, but it went well. (Running out of food) was something that we did not foresee, but overall, it went great.”
The pantries have been running since last year due to the flooding that affected numerous families in Schuyler. With help from the Food Bank of the Heartland, Riha has been able to provide food for thousands of families in Schuyler and the surrounding area. With the near and far future uncertain, she may have to provide even more for those struggling with food insecurity.
“We’ve had a fairly good turnout,” Riha said. “We’ve averaged 80-120 families each month. We got 144 boxes today, so we were able to serve 144 households.”
Riha noted that food pantries in Omaha and Lincoln had so much demand that they were running out of food quickly. Schuyler, despite being much smaller than those two metropolises, was no different.
“It had more publication on Facebook in Columbus and Schuyler,” Riha said. “I’ve been trying to get the word out more than I normally do during the school year.”
The relationship between the Food Bank and Schuyler showed a benefit in this situation, allowing a place like Schuyler to serve people without many having to go very far to find food. Riha said that Schuyler was fortunate to have these monthly drives and that a service like this is a much-needed event in a place like this.
“I think Schuyler definitely needs this service,” Riha said. “We’re very lucky that the food bank reached out to us last spring and comes to Schuyler every month.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
