Food pantry sees successful event

“It was a process, to say the least,” said Susana Oliva, part of the organizing team for the food pantry. “It was a learning process, but it went well. (Running out of food) was something that we did not foresee, but overall, it went great.”

The pantries have been running since last year due to the flooding that affected numerous families in Schuyler. With help from the Food Bank of the Heartland, Riha has been able to provide food for thousands of families in Schuyler and the surrounding area. With the near and far future uncertain, she may have to provide even more for those struggling with food insecurity.

“We’ve had a fairly good turnout,” Riha said. “We’ve averaged 80-120 families each month. We got 144 boxes today, so we were able to serve 144 households.”

Riha noted that food pantries in Omaha and Lincoln had so much demand that they were running out of food quickly. Schuyler, despite being much smaller than those two metropolises, was no different.

“It had more publication on Facebook in Columbus and Schuyler,” Riha said. “I’ve been trying to get the word out more than I normally do during the school year.”