Food truck ordinance changes discussed

Johnson said the City still has not seen any paperwork or fees from the Hurts Donut Company but in the future, if the ordinance is changed, police can step in to fine people who don’t comply.

The Hurts Donut Company did not respond to a request for comment.

The potential switch to the mayor's approval could make the process a little more efficient, but it still takes seven to 10 days to process an application, she said.

For Janet Haller, one of the owners of the Fire and Ice Seafood Food Truck which came to Schuyler last week, she said these new regulations don’t make a difference because they follow the rules no matter what.

Haller owns the shop with her husband, Joe, and her son, Justin. On June 24, the food truck set up shop in Schuyler and although Haller was not there she said she know they had “a real good turnout.”

“We did better than most places,” she said. “Of course the thing is it’s not uncommon, either, for us to do really well the first time we’re at a place. Everybody wants to come check you out.”

This was the first time the Norfolk-based food truck came to Schuyler, which she said is the only town they’ve run into which required an extra bond.