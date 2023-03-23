Over the past several years, "Quilt lady" Lynn DeShon of Ceresco has worked tirelessly to gift 100 quilts of honor to Vietnam veterans in Nebraska. After March 19, she's sitting at 91 completed and given.

Eight Vietnam veterans were presented DeShon's quilts at the March 19 event at the Oak Ballroom: Gene Heller, Joe Bohaboj, Arthur Alston, Joe Mundil, Jim Proskovec, Terry Bennett, Richard Neuhaus and Ben Syring. John Hilgert, director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs, spoke to the importance of recognizing those who served.

Syring said any recognition is greatly appreciated.

"It's very honorable. I really appreciate anything anybody has done for a veteran of Vietnam. For me, it's very nice. When we got back from Vietnam, we weren't treated quite right," Syring said.

Syring, who served in the Marines in 1968-1969, said that in recent years, a lot has been done to recognize veterans, especially of Vietnam. Many of the people who went there, he added, did not return, so he appreciates any recognition they as a group get for their service.

"Anything that happens makes a difference, like the wall. We lost a lot of people over there so it means a lot to me to have this kind of event going on," Syring said.

Proskovec, who served in the Army between 1971 and 1972 said that when he went to Vietnam, he and his compatriots just saw it as another post to man. Three of them, he said, were in Germany when the opportunity to volunteer for Vietnam came up and they took it. First, he served in air reconnaissance, then air cavalry. After the war, he said, many vets raised families, which caused an attitude shift when the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts occurred.

"There was a lot of crews that served in Vietnam that had girlfriends and wives. When Iraq and Afghanistan came around we were seniors, already brought up kids with an aspect of appreciating the flag and appreciating the country," Proskovec said.

That being said, he added, there was some animosity toward those returning from the war, as he saw protests when the plane he came home and landed in Omaha.

"This is very much appreciated. We weren't too much appreciated when we came home. All we did was what our country asked us to do. Everybody had different viewpoints on the war," Proskovec said.

Joe Mundil, who served in the Marines in 1973, 1974 and 1975 on three 90-day tours, was part of a group investigating bombings and, more specifically, explosives rigged to children. The Mundil family, he said, came from Czechoslovakia where they lived during the Nazi invasions. Mundil joined the military because he wanted to fight against communism, he said.

"I volunteered to go. To me, that was the best choice I made," Mundil said. "I made a career being in the Marine Corps, I was on a U.S. midway after that, got a leg injury, injuries on my back. I was there for the investigation of bombings and then for the evacuation."

Upon return from Vietnam, Mundil said, his plane was also met with protests. After being injured, seeing and doing the things they did, seeing their fellows die and living in rough conditions, Mundil said, the protests were hard to deal with.

"When we got off the midway, there were about 50 hippies throwing eggs, rocks and tomatoes, then there was a cop there and they said they couldn't do anything unless they throw a rock at you. They wouldn't stop," Mundil said.

Syring, Proskovec and Mundil are three of the almost 100 quilts DeShon has awarded. Her goal is to present 100 in Nebraska and have Gov. Bob Kerrey dedicate the 100th. The event also featured an auction, split-the-pot and a goodwill donation all toward the planned Colfax Veterans Memorial to be built outside of the Oak Ballroom, along Highway 15.

The memorial is estimated to cost around $150,000 for a large bronze eagle, stone and the bricks that will feature the names of veterans. After the event on March 19, approximately $50,000 of that has been raised. So far, a headstone-type marker has been purchased as well as the bronze eagle statue. The concrete pad and pedestal for the statue remain.

Bricks are the main way the group organizing the memorial hope to raise funds, with each brick costing $150 to commemorate a name on the memorial. Those interested can contact Jerry Mundil at 402-615-1185 or Lumir Jedlicka at 402-615-0483 for more information or to purchase a brick.