For Coach Barry: Roger Barry Memorial Fund started at SCHS

Roger Barry has left a major impact on Schuyler Central High School and even state athletics at large. More importantly, though, he left an impact on the people he coached.

Jeremy Hlavac, current wrestling coach at SCHS, said that impact and some suggestion from others who had Barry as a coach led to the creation of the Roger Barry Memorial Fund.

"They approached me with this last year. It's been a year in the making and Labor Day was kind of the big push, the Labor Day celebration where everybody comes back to Schuyler," Hlavac said.

Roger Barry started the wrestling program at SCHS in 1964 and coached it until 1982, when he switched to being a physical education (P.E.) teacher. After Barry, Larry McGowan took over, followed by Jim Kasik and Hlavac.

Kasik said Barry's coaching and teaching style was reflective of his time in the Marines. Kasik said Barry would split classes into squadrons, with a commander who would report attendance at the beginning of class.

"He was very proud of his time in the service and he brought that same structure to class," Kasik said. "That was just his way of doing things, very structured, very organized."

With his structure, Barry brought a heart for his students and for student athletics. Kasik said that Barry was fiercely loyal to those he coached.

"While he had that structure, he had a big heart and it you wrestled or competed for him he was in your corner forever. That was the kind of loyalty he had towards students, he used to call the wrestlers 'his boys,'" Kasik said.

Hlavac added that even into his later years, Barry came to wrestling events, through which Hlavac learned more about him. In 2021, the wrestling program gave Barry a commemorative T-shirt for his contributions to and love for the sport.

"I got to know him well. He came to a lot of our events and he was a big pusher in all Schuyler athletics. I think he loved wrestling and his passion was wrestling," Hlavac said. "Once you get them in here, you don't get rid of them."

In addition to founding Schuyler wrestling, he also started girls track at Schuyler in the 1970s with the Amateur Athletics Union (AAU), which was unheard of at the time, according to Kasik. He went on to coach the club for 27 years.

"There were no girls athletics. If you were a girl, you did cheer or band and that was about it. He started doing track practices for club girls, even traveled to a number of out of state meets and national meets," Kasik said. "He's had a lot of honors in his day and they're all very deserving."

That inspired Kasik to work at getting girls wrestling to be a state sport, which he was able to accomplish.

"I tried to take a few pages from his playbook, tried to get girls wrestling a sanctioned sport here in Nebraska. Fortunately I was able to do that, and it really started with his push and many of the things he did," Kasik said.

Beyond Schuyler, Barry was one of the founding members of the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Association and has been inducted in the Nebraska High School and Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association halls of fame.

In honor of Barry, who passed in 2021, Hlavac and several alumni came up with the Roger Barry Memorial Fund, which will fund out-of-state travel for wrestlers.

"If they would qualify for an out-of-state competition, that's the big thing. It would pay for lodging and entry fees, also," Hlavac said.

Hlavac said he'd like to eventually have a golf fundraiser for the fund, as Barry was an avid golfer. This would hopefully bring in some alumni interest, as Barry and Hlavac both taught that Schuyler wrestling is a culture and you carry it with you.

"You don't just wear that Schuyler singlet for yourself. You wear it for everyone in the past that wore one and everyone in the future that will wear one," Hlavac said. "I'm a big believer in that and Roger was too and I think a lot of alumni are."