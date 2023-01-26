For his actions: Officer Chris Baete presented Lifesaving award

Schuyler Police Officer Chris Baete was presented with a "Lifesaving Award" during a Jan. 17 Schuyler City Council meeting, eight months after a call where he used Narcan to revive a person and seven months after a resuscitation incident.

"It's hard to kind of sink in the emotions at the moment," Baete said. "It's nice for my kids to see something that their dad has done.

Baete, who has been with the force for over a year and a half now, said simply, it feels good to be recognized.

"With the world we live in today, it's kind of nice to be recognized for your actions once in a while," Baete said.

Baete said, approximately two months before the award, that one of his reasons for joining law enforcement and the military before that was because he likes to help people.

"It's kind of been a lifelong interest since I was 18 or 19, when I was in the Marine Corp I kind of wanted to pursue it. I worked at the jail in Butler County for three years before I was hired by Schuyler," Baete said. "It was probably the same drive for why I joined the military, I enjoy helping people."

Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber said this kind of situation is not something the officers can really plan for, but have to be prepared for. As such, they're trained in areas of emergency response.

"Medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents come to mind, we're detailed to a lot of accidents, CPR, AED training, basic first aid, that's something we train on," Farber said.

Farber went on to say that in a community like Schuyler, where the police are working alongside the volunteer fire and rescue, they may be the first ones on a scene and have to act quickly, which heightens their need to be prepared for any situation.

"Everybody wants to make sure everybody gets the treatment they need and get where they need to be, there's always potential for an officer to have to utilize their training constantly," Farber said.

In this particular instance, on the night of June 1, 2022, Officer Baete was called to the Schuyler Inn for an individual who was under medical distress, unconscious. Upon arrival, the individual's partner asked if Baete had Narcan, a remedy for narcotic overdoses. Baete looked the man over and determined his symptoms were consistent with those of an overdose and began treating him.

"He didn't hesitate, he recognized what was happening, the individual showed signs of someone who was succumbing, he immediately went to his training, assessed the situation, provided Narcan, administered the first dose, then administered the second," Farber said.

Nearly a month after, Baete administered CPR to an individual who had stopped breathing and had no pulse. After five minutes, they were able to be taken to a medical facility. For these events, Baete was presented with the Lifesaver award.

Farber added that, when he first came from Lincoln, he was surprised at Schuyler officers' willingness to jump into these types of emergencies, medical emergencies, fires or the ice incident from approximately a year ago.

"Here's these guys in rural Nebraska, shedding their gear, jumping in, that's amazing," Farber said. "That's that mentality when you have the training, knowledge, experience and you're working with what you have for resources."