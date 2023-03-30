The need for consistent, affordable and quality child care has been a hot topic in many communities across Nebraska in recent months. Demand for options increases, while supply is still short.

On March 21, community leaders, professionals and concerned parents across the state tuned in to a webinar by We Care for Kids, a campaign by the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska to gather statistics and start conversations around child care solutions. Kim Parsons, early childhood community coordinator with Communities for Kids, said attendance was good for the presentation.

"It went really well. We had 11 participants from different areas in the community, a school board member, business owners, a city council member, industry folks from Nor-Am and Cargill, a great mix of community representation," Parsons said. "I was pleased with the variety of the group that we had with different people from all different areas of our community."

Results of a survey of 500 Nebraska voters, conducted by the University of Nebraska, revealed that 31% of parents of children under 5-years-old had left the workforce due to a lack of affordable child care or early childhood education.

Options, according to one of the attendees, Schuyler Police Sgt. Ryan Andel, are slim in many places and, as someone who has to consider child care options, he came with questions and answers alike. When he initially heard about the event and topic, the subject of training and education for child care providers was mentioned, something he thinks can be the basis for collaborative efforts.

"Myself having children in child care here in Schuyler, I brought that up to their attention, and trying to help the in-home providers right now become state certified, take classes or get additional training so they're better serving the parents by watching their children, getting CPR certified, taking class for child care, development and education," Andel said.

Andel went on to say that the lack of those professionals has an impact on those with jobs. The survey reported that 51% of responders knew someone who had to rely on someone in their family for child care because of cost, and the same knew someone who had to miss work because of issues with child care. That need for child care professionals, Andel said, was one of his biggest takeaways from the results.

"(What I got from it was) the extreme need for more either child care centers or more in-home providers because the vast majority of children under five who aren't in any type of known in-home or state-certified child care setting are being watched by grandparents or parents having to take time off and watch the kids or one parent not working and that directly affects their income," Andel said.

Investment into quality, affordable child care, Parsons said, often yields high returns. Even understanding the impact, she added, can have an impact on how it is executed in the future and, in turn, the economy.

"I think for us, just increasing awareness that the lack of high-quality early childhood care has an impact on the economics in our small community (is important). I don’t think people realize the investment, for every dollar we get a return between $4 and $14," Parsons said.

Support for solutions, according to the survey, is wide-reaching, from larger cities down to villages of just over 100 people. Eighty-three percent of those in cities, 82% in suburbs, 78% in small towns and 77% in rural areas described future measures to ensure quality, available child care as essential or very important. Support in Schuyler, Parsons said, is strong.

"Our community of Schuyler is truly starting to come together to focus on increasing the quality and availability of child care in our community and working on it as a collaborative, as a community, not just one organization or one business taking on projects but coming together, making a community effort," Parsons said.