On the morning of May 28, a different kind of reverent silence hung over Schuyler Cemetery as Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), American Legion and city representatives of various degrees honored those who gave their lives in the armed forces.

The annual ceremony, which has taken place for an indeterminate amount of time estimated some time before World War I, started almost a day before it officially began, as Boy Scouts of America Troop 211 and VFW Post 4836 (Hespen-Mitchell Post) placed flags and crosses on the graves of veterans in the cemetery. Schuyler Police set up flags downtown as well.

Lumir Jedlicka and Mike Benesch, both members of the Legion and of the VFW, said the event is about recognizing the service members who passed and aren't around to celebrate the holiday themselves.

"(It's important) to recognize all our brothers and sisters in arms that didn't make it back from the wars we went through and served in, honor their memories and sacrifices and their families' sacrifices," Jedlicka said.

The ceremony started with some music from the Schuyler Central High School band, led by Band Director Paul Niedbalski, as well as some speeches and readings by local high schoolers.

The ceremony, Mayor Art Lindberg said, recognizes the sacrifices those in the past have made to build the present and future, something he believes is important.

"We cannot forget our past, our past defines who we are. We need to follow but at the same time need to pave new ways. That’s what our fallen veterans have done, paved a new way, and it's very important to celebrate our fallen heroes," Lindberg said.

Flags were put on the graves of veterans on a temporary basis to demonstrate just how many of the markers in the cemetery belonged to those who served and hopefully garner some attention to them. Some are even from the civil war, Lindberg noted in a speech about Henry Foust, the last Civil War veteran to be buried in Schuyler Cemetery.

"If you look at the flags, those are all veterans, we put them out early and take them down after this day," Jedlicka said. "White crosses are put out by the boy scouts."

Boy Scout Troop 211, in addition to planting the crosses before the event, also put wreaths on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, following a reading of Billy Rose's "The Unknown Soldier" by Audrey Ruskamp.

"For me it's what they sacrificed for freedom, for our freedom, we recognize what they gave up for our country, a lot of people don't know what we go through when we're on military law 24 hours a day seven days a week," Jedlicka said.