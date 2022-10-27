For those who served: Schuyler veterans groups building veterans' memorial at Oak Ballroom

A little over a year ago, several veterans in the Schuyler area noticed other communities had veterans memorials, while Colfax County had none. Now, Mike Benesch, Lumir Jedlicka and Jerry Mundil are working to make it happen.

The proposal has been pretty true to form since its inception: a bronze eagle, names of veterans on some sort of display and flags for the military branches. Dan Jakub, another area veteran, was involved at the very beginning as well before his passing in 2021.

Lumir Jedlicka, American Legion commander at Schuyler’s McLeod Post 47, said they were told about similar eagles in Lincoln and at the Columbus Police station and liked the idea.

“A classmate of ours, I contacted him for something and this is what he suggested because he said there’s not a lot of these out there,” Jedlicka said.

Mike Benesch added the eagle at Schuyler Cemetery is also a point of inspiration as he and several other veterans have seen it and commented on it during service days at the cemetery.

The names of veterans will be emblazoned on brick tiles, which will be placed on an 8-foot pillar at the center of the memorial, all of them at reading height.

“Ever since they started the Higgins memorial (in Columbus), that’s kind of what started it. A lot of people were saying ‘I always kept thinking why don’t we have something like that?’” Jedlicka said.

Some memorials, they noted, will put slabs on the ground, but they wanted to ensure the names were front and center for those viewing the memorial. While the pillar can hold over 500 names, Jedlicka said, if there is more interest than space, they will have to cross that bridge when they get to it.

“Vets should know the first ones that sign up will be on the pedestal, but if we do go over 500 they may have to be on a different location,” Jedlicka said.

Each brick tile costs $150 and has room for three lines of text, according to Benesch, who has been in charge of ordering them. They also are able to affix a military seal for the name’s respective branch, if desired.

“We chose these bricks, we think they’ll look good, they won’t take away from the flashy eagles,” Benesch said.

The memorial will go in the Southeast lawn of the Oak Ballroom, along Colfax Street, so it is clearly visible from the highway, hopefully encouraging people to stop and look.

The group organizing the memorial wanted to stress that the placement won’t affect the ballroom’s picturesque views, but will be in an accessible location at the same time.

“We don’t want to block the beauty of the ballroom. We want to have a nice memorial and some flags to draw attention but we’re not trying to cover the historical side of the ballroom,” Benesch said.

Thus far, they’ve been trying to attain funding for the project, which they estimate will cost around $150,000. They have had some generous donations which have helped towards their goal, but they hope to get more bricks as well.

“The only place you can see if they’re a veteran is in the cemetery. They put the brass plaques up and we have the little flag holders, but this way you’ll be able to see without going to the cemetery and say ‘I didn’t know he was a veteran,’” Benesch said.

The group are unsure about a timetable for construction as it will likely be constructed as they get funds in. Currently, their focus is the large bronze eagle, for which they have half the funds needed. Support, overall, has been good.

“We’re happy to have these people that are encouraging us to keep pushing forward with this and we’ve reached out already to the North end of the county to the legion clubs up there so their members would feel welcome to come and put their names on it,” Jedlicka said.

Jedlicka added that the memorial is not exclusive to those who currently live in Schuyler and Colfax County, rather, it’s for anyone who wants to remember a veteran or have their name shown as a sponsor and supporter of the memorial and the military.

“We want families that have had a father or a grandpa, as a memory, put on this brick. That’s what the goal is, to have people from the past, even World War I, we’d like to have that,” Jedlicka said.

The group is accepting monetary donations outside of the bricks, for those who just want to support the project as well. A completion date, Jedlicka said, is hard to estimate as they need to reach their initial goal of $50,000 of starting money, but they hope things move as quickly as possible.

“It might take us four years to complete what we’d call a completed project but we’re hoping to get started within a year,” Jedlicka said.