Former Colfax County sheriff arrested

A few weeks after resigning from the role, former Colfax County Sheriff Paul J. Kruse was arrested by area law enforcement.
According to an arrest/detention probably cause affidavit, Kruse was arrested on the charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person (2 counts) and discharge of a firearm. He was booked into the Butler County Detention Center.
The affidavit stated Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber was advised on the following information by Officer Kramer and assisted with the investigation:
On April 2, Kramer was assigned to and working Uniformed Road Patrol for SPD. At approximately 7:02 p.m., Kramer was dispatched to 408 Elk St. for a report of shots fired inside a residence. Colfax County Communications advised that the reporting party was the son, later identified as Lance Kruse, who allegedly advised he had locked himself in a room in a basement and that his father, Paul Kruse, was still upstairs. The reporting party was said to feel safe at the time. Kramer was advised by Colfax County Communications that there were not any injuries reported and requested backup.
Upon arrival, Kramer allegedly observed the front door shut and positioned himself outside the southwest corner of the house. Colfax County Communications advised Kramer that Lance could still hear footsteps above him coming from the first floor.
Colfax County Deputy Venzor arrived on scene and staged with Kramer outside the house. Venzor soon knocked on the side of the house in attempt to make contact with Paul, but got no response.
Colfax County Sgt. Bang later arrived on scene to assist and staged outside the northwest corner of the house. Two Butler County deputies and a Nebraska State Trooper also soon arrived to help.
Paul allegedly opened the front door on the west side of the house, but immediately shut the door after seeing officers. Then, at approximately 7:19 p.m., Colfax County Communications advised Kramer that the reporting party, Lance, was still on the 911 line and claimed Paul had come downstairs to the basement. Officers approached the front door of the house and Kramer attempted to open the door, but it was locked. So, officers restaged on the northwest side of the house. Lance then advised Colfax County Communications that Paul could had security cameras in the basement and see what officers were doing. Officers subsequently managed to disable two security cameras on the north and northwest side of the house.
About 7:27 p.m., Bang was able to make contact with Paul through cellphone. Paul opened the front door and exited the house, allegedly with his arms raised in the air, the immediately dropped his arms and started walking to the south away from officers. Bang and a Butler County deputy approached Paul and soon handcuffed him. Paul was transported to the Schuyler Police Department.
When Kramer spoke with Lance, the latter alleged that Paul had been intoxicated on the living room couch while Lance had been cooking a pizza in the kitchen. Lance alleged he heard a loud bang and asked Paul what is was. Paul allegedly said "a gunshot." When Lance asked if Paul was responsible for it, Paul allegedly said "yes" and advised his son he shouldn't have left the keys out to the safe where two guns were kept.
According to the report, Lance allegedly saw a 357 Magnum on the floor in the living room, picked it up, went downstairs and called 911. Lance advised the gun was not loaded.
Lance allegedly told Kramer that while he was downstairs in the basement that Paul came downstairs but that he didn't respond to his father's comments and just stayed in his room.
Lance told Kramer that Paul did not try to open the door to Lance's room and that he didn't think Paul had any intention of hurting Lance, nor did Paul make any kind of threatening comments to Lance.
Lance showed Kramer a bullet hole in the ceiling of the living room and a model 38 .32 Auto handgun on the base of the coffee table with an ammo box next to it. Kramer observed the couch in the living room to be facing south and the bullet hole in the ceiling located to the southwest of the couch, angled as if it were from someone sitting in the center of the couch.
Kramer later observed the Model 38 .32 Auto handgun to have one round in the chamber and two more rounds in the magazine of PPU FMJ 32 Auto ammunition. There were allegedly 10 rounds of PPU FMJ 32 Auto ammunition in a cartridge on the base of the coffee table next to the Model 38 .32 Auto handgun. On top of the coffee table was an empty 50 cartridge ammunition box of PPU FMJ 32 Auto, a Buick 119 knife with 6-inch blade in a black leather sheath and divorce decree paperwork.
One spent casing of PPU FMJ 32 auto ammunition was found wedged in the couch between the left arm rest and left cushion. Kramer observed a single tear in each of the two chairs in the living room approximately a foot long each, appeared to be cut by a knife.
Lance allegedly told Kramer that the damage to the chairs must have happened while Lance was at work that day and that there were multiple objects from the kitchen and living room area that were moved, some destroyed and put in the corner of the living room.
Kramer confiscated the Buick 119 knife with a 6-inch blade in a black leather sheath, Model 38 .32 Auto handgun, Smith and Wesson 357 Magnum, 13 rounds of PPU FMJ 32 Auto ammunition and one spent casing of PPU FMJ 32 Auto ammunition.
Paul Kruse was served a Domestic Abuse Protection Order on March 17, 2020, by the Madison County Sheriff's Department. During this incident, Paul was allegedly to be found in possession of the two stated firearms (.357 Magnum and .32 Auto Handgun). Therefore, Paul is said to be in violation of the Domestic Abuse Protection Order that had been served on St. Patrick's Day.
The suspect was given a $50,000 bond and is not allowed to have contact with the victim, according to the affidavit.
