Former Colfax County sheriff arrested

When Kramer spoke with Lance, the latter alleged that Paul had been intoxicated on the living room couch while Lance had been cooking a pizza in the kitchen. Lance alleged he heard a loud bang and asked Paul what is was. Paul allegedly said "a gunshot." When Lance asked if Paul was responsible for it, Paul allegedly said "yes" and advised his son he shouldn't have left the keys out to the safe where two guns were kept.

According to the report, Lance allegedly saw a 357 Magnum on the floor in the living room, picked it up, went downstairs and called 911. Lance advised the gun was not loaded.

Lance allegedly told Kramer that while he was downstairs in the basement that Paul came downstairs but that he didn't respond to his father's comments and just stayed in his room.

Lance told Kramer that Paul did not try to open the door to Lance's room and that he didn't think Paul had any intention of hurting Lance, nor did Paul make any kind of threatening comments to Lance.