From storage to storefront: Chichihualco side room converted to gift store

Turning left as you enter Chichihualco Supermarket used to lead you to a small alcove filled with boxes and window displays. Now, one is greeted with plush toys, party decorations, gifts and Nadia Morales, hard at work on her newest creation.

“It’s just a little shop you can come to if you want a last-minute gift or any personalized gift,” Morales said.

Morales, a crafter and former fifth-grade teacher, is right at home in Chichihualco. Her parents started the store when she was young, so she grew up around the retail environment. When she saw an empty storage area in the store, she had an idea.

“When I saw that nobody was using this part of the store, I thought ‘What can I offer that nobody in town offers or that I know our specific customers wouldn’t know where to find?’” Morales said.

She realized that there was a gap in the gift market in Schuyler, more specifically custom gifts like cups and shirts.

“I know to go to Facebook and find somebody in Columbus or maybe I know a friend that has a Cricut (die-cutting machine) and knows how to do those things, but the older Hispanic generations, they don’t know those things exist or where to look,” Morales said.

That need led to Morales’ shop, which she has named “Frida.” To help get her name out into the community, she raffled off a TV early on with tickets advertising her business at Chichihualco and made water bottles for the girls basketball team at Schuyler Central High School.

Through the use of vinyl sheets, an eye for design and a die-cutting machine, Morales can make almost anything a little bit more personal, with a name, slogan or logo.

Right now, she’s trying to pick up as many customers as possible in the current space that will follow her when she moves into her own.

“I think I started here because, one, my parents owned the building so it was easier, and two, I’d get my customers to come see me and eventually when I move out, get my own customers,” Morales said.

Morales still helps out at the store when needed and teaches an English course for Schuyler Community Schools’ Family Literacy Program. That said, she noted she does enjoy the flexibility with her new schedule.

Throughout the process of starting her own business, Morales has gotten some help and advice from Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The custom and personalized stuff is a hot commodity right now, it’s real trendy so we’re excited for that opportunity here and she is real open to growth. She can personalize most anything in her shop,” Jedlicka said.

Jedlicka added that the gift shop side of the business is also a much-needed retail space in Schuyler. With what she’s seen of Morales and her business, Jedlicka said she believes things will go well.

“I just love her energy and excitement. She understands it’s a lot of work after she got it all set up and spends a lot of hours on it,” Jedlicka said. “She’s done a lot of hustle and she’s a wonderful person. She’ll be able to establish very well based on who she is and what she brings to the plate.”

Morales is still in the process of getting her online presence set up. For now, she said, the best way to get ahold of her is through Chichihualco Supermarket on Facebook or by visiting her shop in person, to the left of the front doors.