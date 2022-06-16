From the brink: Officer saves life with Narcan

Late on the night of June 1, Schuyler Police Officer Chris Baete was called to assist with an unresponsive person at the Schuyler Inn.

Upon arrival at the scene, Baete found the unconscious individual to be the victim of a possible overdose and administered Narcan, a counteragent against these very situations.

"I arrived on scene and his fiancée that was there asked if I had any Narcan and yeah, I did. I saw he was barely vaguely breathing and checked his pulse. He had a slight pulse," Baete said.

Baete said the man's fiancée had given two doses before he got there, so he tried a single dose.

"When I administered the first one, I didn’t get much response after sternum rubs. I administered a second one, did more sternum rubs, and color started coming back slowly, he started breathing, became conscious," Baete added.

Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber said Baete's calm in such a frantic situation is admirable.

"What really impressed me is that after the initial treatment, he went with it and tried again instead of thinking 'Well, that didn't work, what now?' and to be there by yourself in such a chaotic situation," Farber said.

Farber added that Baete's quick actions combined with his training and expertise pulled those involved through in this event.

"It's really a testament to taking his training serious and recognizing everything happening, knowledge of people involved helps and information at the time, weigh all that with your observations and you act," Farber said.

Baete has been with the Schuyler Police Department for a year, and before that worked for three years at a jail. He credits his speedy reaction and calm under pressure to situational awareness.

"It's essentially situational awareness. I could see with the way he was breathing, laying down, it's all indicative of an overdose from the training I've had," Baete said.

Farber said officers carry Narcan on them for multiple reasons. Events such as this can arise, but in the event someone, including an officer, is exposed to substances like fentanyl, the results can be catastrophic even in very small amounts.

"Officers a lot of the time keep Narcan on themselves because they're worried about contact because such a minute amount of fentanyl can cause you to go into cardiac arrest," Farber said.

Farber added that Narcan is purely a counteragent to opioids, and does not carry any innate harmful properties. Mistaken use cannot harm the recipient.

"If they deploy and it works that’s a huge win. Narcan's not going to hurt someone, nobody's allergic to Narcan," Farber said.

Farber added that many pharmacies carry Narcan, which not many people know about. There is paperwork involved in acquiring it, and potentially a fee, but it is available.

Farber said he's proud of Baete and that, as a supervisor, it's hard to describe the feeling when an officer saves a life.

"You can't describe it. You’re proud, grateful first of all, that somebody's living they're gonna get another chance at life and to maybe change their life and improve their situation," Farber said.

