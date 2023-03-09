STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) is a very broad term describing a lot of activities in schools. An educational night for parents and students on Feb. 28 was held at Fisher's School to help clarify just what that means.

Aimee Sigler, sixth- through eighth-grade science teacher at Fisher's School north of Schuyler on Highway 15, said this year marked the first STEAM night. Her intention with the event was to help parents understand and participate in the STEAM-related activities their kids do during the school day.

"A lot of our parents know their kids go to STEAM, that they do these projects but I don't think they understand exactly what that entails or why we're doing those activities," Sigler said.

The part Sigler was most excited about leading up to the event was being able to explain how these topics are not only relevant but necessary for her students' futures.

"A lot of them are educated for jobs that don't even exist yet, so they have to have skills and letting their parents actually see what the processes are like some quick activities," Sigler said. "It'll give a little introduction to what it is and why it's important."

Attendees took part in activities in each category, like forensics, working with colors, math and engineering. Brian Vavricek, whose son Axel attends Fisher's, said the activities were interesting and shed some light on how STEAM's applications.

"It was a fun, interactive night where you were able to see how those subjects of STEAM can be applied in the real world and not just learning from a book, but doing activities to make education more hands-on and more enjoyable," Vavricek said.

In Vavricek's case, he participated in a forensics-type activity where the group inspected their fingerprints and an engineering activity where they stacked cups using sticks or rubber bands. Sigler said she often has activities where she tries to get students to think outside of items' conventional uses, such as finding new uses for plastic soda can rings.

"One of the wonderful things about engineering and different projects is they have to persevere, they have to try seven different things before they work and they learn that it's OK if seven don't work, try for eight," Sigler said.

Sigler added she also encourages her students to understand how things others have made work by letting them take things apart. Some, she said, do this on the regular, but others don't, and she wants to encourage them all to be curious.

"It's important they know that everyone can own a tool kit, take things apart and fix things, if they're a girl or a boy. The other day we were using tools and the girls were right in there. I love that it's so empowering for all the ages as well," Sigler said. "What kid doesn't want to know what's inside of something?"

Vavricek said that this kind of event and the activities it highlights demonstrate to him Schuyler Community Schools' dedication to working with every student's educational experience, from the larger elementary school in town, to the dual language school and Fisher's, which caters to the more rural populations.

"They give parents and families great options, depending on what their child's interest is and the setting they'd thrive in best. We have those different options," Vavricek said. "If your child is more interested in STEAM topics, there is that focus at Fisher's that can be advantageous for that student."