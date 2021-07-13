Fun time in Howells

What a wonderful celebration in Howells Saturday night! The Howells Community Fund hosted the “Grants and Gratitude” celebration, marking their successful completion of the challenge to raise $500,000 in order to receive $250,000 from The Sherwood Foundation.
The team in Howells joined the Columbus Area Future Fund, as well as Funds in Stuart, Keith County and Imperial in this cohort of the challenge grants through their affiliation with Nebraska Community Foundation. They’ve spent several years together on the journey and it’s awesome to see all five successfully reach the goal.
The Howells Fund drew a wonderful crowd to the ballroom Saturday night to celebrate with them. It was a great indication of the influence the Community Fund has in their community (and, in fact, their region). On a summer Saturday night with plenty of other entertainment options, lots of people wanted to be there to celebrate this milestone in their hometown.
Call it “hometown pride,” “community spirit,” or whatever else you like, but whatever “it” is…you could absolutely feel it in the Howells ballroom on Saturday night. And that is what will drive continued progress toward the HCF vision of Howells as a “caring, thriving community with a place for all to call home.”
The Howells Fund has now achieved their 10-year goal of a $1-million unrestricted endowment and there seems little doubt that their 20-year goal of a $2-million endowment is firmly within their reach. While the Fund has already invested the amazing total of more than $60,000 in their history, they will soon reach close to that amount every year in endowment payout.
More important than the dollars, the Howells Fund has established the partnerships and relationships that will turn that increasing capacity into increased impact. On their committee they have personal or organizational contact with virtually every other community organization in Howells. It’s that ability to connect the dots and bring together assets that really leverages dollars into way more impact than just writing a check.
One specific new avenue the committee has opened up is the addition of two youth members to the HCF Fund Advisory Committee. Adding the voices of Landon and Brooklyn to the committee will create more ideas and avenues to maximize impact. I applaud the Howells FAC for recognizing the importance of this generation to our hometowns and taking this step to incorporate their vision of the future into the mission of the HCF.
Again, hats off to Howells for reaching this fundraising milestone and for hosting such a great community-building celebration this weekend!
One other note for today, as Nebraska Community Foundation staff and volunteers will be following up on the success of the recent regional training in Leigh with a similar event in Albion. The Boone County Foundation Fund will host their neighbors for a regional training July 26th. NCF is inviting affiliated funds from around the area to network and learn together. While space is limited, I would open that invitation to others who want to come and learn what NCF Funds are accomplishing and how they’re doing it. Contact me at kbelitz@nebcommfound.org to learn more.
Thanks to our neighbors and friends in Howells for creating success, taking the time to celebrate that success, and in doing so inspiring all of us to do more in our corner of Greater Nebraska!
K.C. Belitz is the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation.
