Gall family sets up table review exhibit at Colfax County Fair

But that number isn’t exact, Kreikemeier said, adding volunteers were still looking over the entries.

“Once we get it all spread out and our results are entered it will be a little different,” she said. “We have quite a few.”

Kreikemeier said having over three thousand entries is typical and sometimes they have even more. She added there are over 250 4-H members who can enter a variety of exhibits into any of the categories. Some of these categories were horticultural, welding, woodworking, textile and family heirlooms.

Meanwhile, for the Galls' table review settings, Luke’s was a farm hand set. His display had his small toy tractors on the table, as well as a table cloth with the similar John Deere green.

When asked what his favorite tractor is, Luke replied “a lot."

“He did a whole different kind of table setting,” Emma said. “He loves playing with tractors on the farm so he decided to do one like that.”