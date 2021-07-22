Gall family sets up table review exhibit at Colfax County Fair

Last Thursday morning Emma Gall was meticulously getting her table review exhibit ready for the judges.
This year, the 14-year-old was wanting her table setting to bring the beach vibes to the Colfax County Fair in Leigh.
Emma had various items on display to provide that mood. She had a fake starfish and some sand and electric candles inside a clear window box. The plates, cups, bowls and table cloth were blue and white to match the colors of the beach's cool water and warm sand.
“I love the beach so I decided to do that,” Emma said, adding her favorite beaches are Virginia and Coco in Virginia and Florida, respectively. “… It’s just calm and relaxing.”
Emma, who attends Clarkson Public Schools, wasn’t the only one in her family who had a table review exhibit. Her brothers -- Luke, 7, and Hunter, 11 -- also had their own.
The Gall’s exhibits were one of over three thousand entries that were submitted for the Colfax County Fair, said 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Julie Kreikemeier.
But that number isn’t exact, Kreikemeier said, adding volunteers were still looking over the entries.
“Once we get it all spread out and our results are entered it will be a little different,” she said. “We have quite a few.”
Kreikemeier said having over three thousand entries is typical and sometimes they have even more. She added there are over 250 4-H members who can enter a variety of exhibits into any of the categories. Some of these categories were horticultural, welding, woodworking, textile and family heirlooms.
Meanwhile, for the Galls' table review settings, Luke’s was a farm hand set. His display had his small toy tractors on the table, as well as a table cloth with the similar John Deere green.
When asked what his favorite tractor is, Luke replied “a lot."
“He did a whole different kind of table setting,” Emma said. “He loves playing with tractors on the farm so he decided to do one like that.”
Meanwhile, Hunter’s table set was in honor of the family’s Czech Republic background, as well as to honor Czech Days in Clarkson. Emma said that culture is big in her family as all the men take part in Czech dancing.
Emma isn’t a stranger to a table review. She has done so for about five years with some past entries consisting of tropical and princess themes.
Emma said she first wanted to do it after chancing upon seeing others setting up a table review.
“We saw other people were doing it so we decided to do it,” Emma said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.