Game, set, match

Recently, I had the privilege to address a group of community-minded individuals in a nearby town who had asked me to talk about housing and how to grow the housing stock of a community. I am excited to talk to these communities because it gives me the opportunity to brag about the accomplishments of Schuyler: a community worthy of bragging about.

I hold the position of Community Housing Specialist with Schuyler Community Development. The economic development arm of the city of Schuyler. My position was a first-of-its-kind position created through a grant from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority and matching funds from several local community organizations who recognized the importance of creating a full-time focus on housing growth in Schuyler.

Although this sounds like a simple enough endeavor; developing housing in a rural community, especially one sandwiched between two cities with populations greater than 20,000 is not easy. Frequently, during the presentations I make, I have the feeling that the listeners are expecting me to teach them how to wave a magic wand and it happens. Reality is far from such an expectation. In fact, housing growth in Schuyler has involved many more individuals and organizations than what one person deserves to be recognized for.

Housing development is a process, and like any process, there are many moving cogs. The cogs must be well oiled, move well, but most importantly, they must all fit. If any of those cogs do not fit properly or move smoothly, the community goes nowhere. Fortunately for Schuyler, we have a lot of cogs that fit well and move the community forward. A few of those cogs I want to highlight include the City Attorney, the Utilities Superintendent, the Schuyler Community Development Board of Directors, and the City Council. Although there are far larger players and others equally deserving of recognition in the housing development game here in Schuyler, these parts do much of the less glamorous heavy lifting to make things happen. I am lucky enough to see this work on a daily basis and have great appreciation for their efforts. For without them, I wouldn’t have the pleasure of speaking to groups about Schuyler’s housing successes.

Since October, 2014, Schuyler has added approximately 70 new housing units. Some have made a big splash; others have been more incognito, but these 70 units have helped those new to the community, helped people move from rental to home ownership, and those ready to downsize. Nevertheless, I will be the first to admit, we are not even close to where a community our size needs to be. We must keep moving forward.

Using a volleyball analogy, bump, set, spike. Without the first two moves, there’s no point scoring spike. Volleyball is a game about moving the ball forward as a team toward a common goal of scoring. When a community moves in one, commonly understood direction, success comes easy. Bump.

The problem many communities have, and Schuyler is no different, is that we all need to get out of our own way. When working through a process, ask questions, and produce answers, but if the answer comes to “that’s the way it’s always been done,” then the process is broken and is in dire need of a change. Set.

There has been too much of that. It is time to get involved, develop new leaders for our future directions, grow into a community that others will envy, change attitudes, and put the past to bed. Spike.

Change can be a difficult pill to swallow, but the result can be enormously positive. Schuyler is on the cusp of great things, with housing growth being one of them, but we need to keep moving forward, stay out of our own way, and keep telling ourselves that this isn’t going to be the way it’s always been done. Game, Set, Match.

