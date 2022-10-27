Gavin Bywater leads by example

Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which the Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

Gavin Bywater, a senior at Schuyler Central High School, loves sports because it makes him be his best, he said.

“I love getting better at the stuff I care about and the competitive nature of races and games really gets my adrenaline going. I feel like I can really take control of my entire being in competitiveness,” Bywater said.

That quality, according to his math teacher and cross-country coach Rick Carter, makes him not just a leader, but a leader by example.

“[He leads] just by others observing him and what he does. In class, he’s quiet but he’ll help if someone needs help, he asks questions if he doesn’t understand something,” Carter said. “On the team, he’s a good role model for my younger athletes.”

While Bywater said he’s only had Carter as a teacher for two years and as a coach for four, and in that time, Bywater said he’s changed as a person and athlete.

“He’s really seen me across four years of cross country evolve from a role runner to being the guy that he can trust to show up and lead a team and set his mind to something,” Bywater said.

Carter vouched for Bywater’s dedication to sports, adding that Bywater likes to show up and he can count on him being there even when he doesn’t have to be.

“What I like about him is he works so hard all the time and others see that and see how it’s paid off for him, more than coaching them or anything like that,” Carter said. “He’ll never miss like a Saturday practice. They can’t be mandatory but he’ll never miss them. He wants to be the best he can be.”

Bywater said he defines a leader as someone who can be tough when they need to but not difficult to work with, being able to work with others in a disciplined way.

“Be the person that people want to listen to and work with them in a way that improves work toward the desired end goal,” Bywater said.

In addition to school and sports, Bywater is also an Eagle Scout and likes to volunteer with his church and around the community when he can.

“I’ve kind of always seen it as a duty or the right thing to do. It’s not always easy to help others but it’s always beneficial in some way to someone,” Bywater said. “Whether it’s you or the person you’re helping, it’s always a beneficial thing.”

Bywater’s scoutmaster, Dave Gibbons, said Bywater leads best by example. He may not make a big deal when he does something, but he does it right and shows others how to do it right too.

“He’s not this loud, say a lot of things, do a lot of things [person], he doesn’t make big grandiose gestures,” Gibbons said. “He’s not that player on the sideline hyping everybody up, he’s going to go about his business and show others how to do the right thing at the right time.”