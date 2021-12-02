Getting back to business: Colfax Theatre officially reopens

The Colfax Theatre is getting back into the swing of things.

After being closed for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater had an official reopening the weekend of Nov. 19. During that weekend and this past weekend, moviegoers had the opportunity to see “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

“The theater board is just really excited because we're able to meet again and kind of start planning to get people back into the theater,” Schuyler Enrichment Foundation Vice President Zach Johnson said.

The foundation had wanted to reopen Colfax Theatre, 314 E. 11th St., earlier this year but had to delay that due to technical issues.

“When we wanted to get ready to reopen closer to the beginning of this year, in like April and May, we ended up having some issues with our projector which didn't allow us to open,” Johnson said.

Officials had to find a new company to fix the project as the previous person who did that retired, he added, which took them a while.

“They serve a lot more theaters than what our previous company did,” Johnson said. “So it was harder for them to get with us, but we're patched and we're back up and running now.”

Johnson noted that community members had been commenting on when the facility would open.

“We've had a lot of anxious people asking on a regular basis when we were going to reopen and when we thought we'd be able to reopen and things like that,” he said.

Throughout the theater’s closure, fundraisers were held to help with regular costs such as utilities.

“We've done a few random popcorn fundraisers just to help kind of offset some of our bills and things,” Johnson said.

And the first night on Nov. 19 appeared to go well.

“We had a pretty good crowd opening night,” said John Sayer, president of the Schuyler Enrichment Foundation.

“It's going to take a while to get back into the routine, get the community used to going.”

The theater’s showtimes will be at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with an afternoon matinee on Sundays at 2 p.m.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog,” a live-action adventure comedy film based off the children’s cartoon of the same name, will play at Colfax Theatre this weekend – Dec. 3, 4 and 5. The weekend of Dec. 10, “Eternals,” a superhero movie set in the Marvel universe, will be shown while on Dec. 17 and 18, “No Time to Die” is on the schedule.

Moviegoers will get a special treat on Dec. 19 with the holiday film “The Polar Express.” Attendees may bring a nonperishable food item for the Colfax County Food Pantry, and admission for that day is free courtesy of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

Suggested items to bring are spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, canned tuna, macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles, sugar, canned corn, canned beans, cereal, toilet paper and laundry soap.

For movie updates and to volunteer, visit schuylercolfaxtheater.com.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.