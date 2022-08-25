Getting creative: Schuyler Community Schools miss hiring slowdowns affecting rest of state

Amid hiring struggles affecting educational institutions across the state and country, Schuyler Community Schools has managed to see a full roster this school year.

Superintendent Daniel Hoesing said the district has all the teaching staff it needs at present, but that if any spots open up, they're sure they'll fill it. Other positions such as custodial and administrative staff, are also filled or expected to be.

"Most of our certified positions, we have filled or have someone intended to fill. They have the teaching staff they need," Hoesing said.

Schuyler Middle School principal Jesse Zavadil said as far as the middle school is concerned, they brought on six teachers, which is about average for new/transferring staff.

Zavadil said in speaking with teachers from other districts, they are having to find ways to stretch their staff or move classrooms or bring on staff from areas outside of education to fill the roles.

"We're doing better than most of the state. When we go to professional educator conferences we speak and speak with colleagues from other districts, it’s a problem everywhere," Zavadil said.

Hoesing said the district will reassess some of the teaching needs after Labor Day, when new enrollees typically join the schools and numbers begin to even out more.

"In terms of paraeducators, we start with so many and it depends on what our needs are, we may need people in a certain area," Hoesing said. "About a week or so away from Labor Day we'll know if we're short."

Hoesing noted that the schools do keep some positions open on a sort of evergreen basis in case of a sudden need, as at-will employment can mean a short-notice resignation. While this hasn't been a problem, Hoesing said they like to keep options available.

"We've been pretty lucky, but we do keep some positions open on a 24-hour notice. At will employees only have to give a 24-hour notice," Hoesing said.

Hoesing and Zavadil said the district recruits for positions at career fairs, with candidates who may still be in college deciding on a position before they graduate.

"They're getting creative, the high school, middle school, elementary and rural admin have been going to career fairs to meet and speak with candidates and tell them all the great things about Schuyler," Zavadil said. "They've done an OK job getting kids from career fairs and getting them to teach."

That's not to say the schools are bringing on greenhorns or amateurs, Zavadil said. Those staff they bring on are qualified, and some have even been from Schuyler schools themselves.

"You have to be creative but you have to have quality people in front of the kids. One thing we have been told is 'never hire bad' and we don't," Zavadil said. "Everyone we hire is someone we feel can be successful."