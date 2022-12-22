Getting involved: Josue Fuentes takes the cake when it comes to baking and extracurriculars

Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which the Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

To say Josue Fuentes is a renaissance man would be a massive understatement. Participating in cheerleading, speech, choir, One Act, Science and Math Club and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Fuentes likes to be involved.

In regards to performing arts like One Act and choir, Fuentes said, he’s been part of them since freshman year because he likes being part of the production.

“I was just curious. I’ve always wanted to not particularly act but be involved in a play, be there to help and do what I can because I thought it would be really cool to be involved, help do what I can to put on production and go out and perform it so I was really interested in that,” Fuentes said.

Academically, Fuentes said he prefers science and math to other subjects, hence his involvement in Math and Science Club and the upcoming trivia bowl.

“I always enjoyed math and science more than English I just wanted be more involve in that and learn more about STEM careers and learn what I could do,” Fuentes said. “We just had a trip to biochem facility at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). While we were there we took a short tour of the food science department.”

Fuentes, a senior at Schuyler Central High School, said that following high school, he hopes to go into culinary science in some capacity. Considering his win at the state FCCLA championship for baking, it seems a good fit.

“I’m finishing my application to the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio. They offered me a scholarship for FCCLA,” Fuentes said. “They reached out and offered me a scholarship so I put that college on my list of ‘I’ll look at this and see if they accept me.’”

Cheerleading, Fuentes said, came from his love for his school and his desire to cheer on the school and its athletes.

“I have a really strong sense of school spirit, I do really love where I come from, I’m proud to be a warrior and wear green wherever I go, I love the pride that we have at this school because we’ve done so many great things,” Fuentes said.

Daisy Mejia, business teacher at SCHS and Fuentes’ FCCLA coach, said Fuentes is always ready for whatever task is at hand and encourages younger FCCLA members when he can in his role as vice president of competitive events.

“It doesn’t matter what task it is, he will come out and start planning. He is really encouraging towards our new members especially,” Mejia said.

Mejia added that, in Fuentes’ role, he helps the newer or younger member with the projects they take to competitions.

“He’s kind of encouraging like ‘well, what do you like to do, you can do this, you can do that,’ just to get them involved. He’s a very personable person, it’s very easy for any member who has a question to approach him,” Mejia said.

Fuentes said this is something he works to do, to be personable and helpful. Helping those on your team, Fuentes said, is what leaders do.

“When I think of a leader, I think of someone who is selfless and wants to be there and wants to do everything they can to help others succeed for the better of the team,” Fuentes said.

Mejia said Fuentes also takes any opportunity he can to learn something new, including a recent conference of FCCLA leadership and community involvement opportunities. Mejia said 12 of the 26 members of SCHS’s FCCLA chapter went.

“He was one of the few who wanted to go learn what it takes to be a leader, learn volunteer opportunities in and around the community,” Mejia said.