Giving back to look different in Schuyler

This year in Schuyler, giving looks different. The way residents can thank or have thanked health care workers is distanced, and the Salvation Army will be much quieter.
Connie Peters, field representative for the Schuyler Salvation Army Extension Unit and president of CHI Health Schuyler, said fundraising for the Salvation Army is important because the needs are still present.
“Every year as winter comes, we see an increase in demand, especially for utilities with the cost of heating homes. It’s an additional expense,” Peters said. “With the pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in everything from clothing to assistance for a variety of things.”
Instead of the traditional bell-ringing, there will be a digital campaign. Peters said it was a difficult decision to not ring the bells at Didier’s Grocery as the nonprofit usually does. Although the kettle would have been outside, Peters said the issue was not hand sanitizer or masks, but maintaining a safe distance.
“Typically, we raise between ($5,000) and $6,000 a year,” Peters said. “I would say probably 80% of that is raised with the bell ringing and the big kettle in front of Didier’s,” she said. “Every donation helps us immensely. So people this year can give by finding the small kettles.”
Donations can be dropped off at the front office of the CHI Health Schuyler or mailed to Peters at the hospital, Attn: Connie Peters, CHI Health Schuyler, 104 W. 17th St, Schuyler, NE 68661.
Close to 30 little kettles will sit on counters at stores and gas stations throughout town, Peters added.
Another way community members can give is to offer thanks to health care workers is by taking part in Operation White Lights, she said.
White lights and bows can be placed anywhere, according to a document about the operation Peters sent to the Sun. The color white was chosen because it “symbolizes hope and solidarity,” the document reads.
Operation White Lights began on Dec. 7 and will continue through the end of 2020.
Part of the operation focuses on bringing residents closer during a year of social distancing, as well as supporting health care workers who don’t get Christmas off and are expecting busy environments.
“Vaccines and new treatments are just around the corner,” reads the document. “(We) are showing hope for a brighter tomorrow.”
In health care, the work is not business as usual, Peters said. The staff is tired.
“It’s stressful, emotionally and mentally,” she said. “It’s a great way for us as a community to say ‘Thank you, we do notice and recognize all you are doing to protect our safety.'”
Some in the community are taking it upon themselves to thank health care professionals.
Last week, Homestead Bank Vice President and Schuyler Branch Manager Kevin Hoffart delivered lunch to hospital staff.
“We’re well aware of the obviously difficult times that we’re in right now,” he said. “I heard … there was possibly an opportunity to buy lunch for the people at CHI Health … (I) thought it was a good way for us to show our appreciation.”
Hoffart knows that firsthand as his spouse works for the hospital.
The process was different than it would have been in a normal year. Hoffart picked up the food, delivered it and helped a little with set-up.
“The serving was completed by some employees,” he said. “We just appreciate everything that they do.”
Although giving does not typically involve such socially-distanced measures, Peters said the community has historically been generous in giving back during the holiday season.
“We’re so grateful for that support,” she said. “We felt we really needed to be creative and find another way, either digitally or the little kettles or in-person drop off or mail.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!