Giving back to look different in Schuyler

This year in Schuyler, giving looks different. The way residents can thank or have thanked health care workers is distanced, and the Salvation Army will be much quieter.

Connie Peters, field representative for the Schuyler Salvation Army Extension Unit and president of CHI Health Schuyler, said fundraising for the Salvation Army is important because the needs are still present.

“Every year as winter comes, we see an increase in demand, especially for utilities with the cost of heating homes. It’s an additional expense,” Peters said. “With the pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in everything from clothing to assistance for a variety of things.”

Instead of the traditional bell-ringing, there will be a digital campaign. Peters said it was a difficult decision to not ring the bells at Didier’s Grocery as the nonprofit usually does. Although the kettle would have been outside, Peters said the issue was not hand sanitizer or masks, but maintaining a safe distance.

“Typically, we raise between ($5,000) and $6,000 a year,” Peters said. “I would say probably 80% of that is raised with the bell ringing and the big kettle in front of Didier’s,” she said. “Every donation helps us immensely. So people this year can give by finding the small kettles.”