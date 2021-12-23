Giving back to those in need: Schuyler Food and Toy Drive serves 66 families

On a blustery morning filled with snow flurries on Dec. 18, hustle and bustle could be seen at Svoboda Funeral Home and the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler.

It was, after all, the distribution day of the Schuyler Food and Toy Drive, an annual event in which local families and children are given what they need to make it through the holiday season. In addition to food and gifts, families were given coats, warm clothing, shoes and hygiene items. On Dec. 18, 66 families were served in six communities and an additional nine families were planned to be helped as well.

Food and toys are collected earlier in the year through Colfax County Attorney’s Office. On the big delivery day, the food is laid out and sorted into boxes on the lawn of the funeral home while the wrapped gifts are organized at the church. Volunteers pick up the food and toys and then deliver them to the families, who are nominated for the program and were surprised with the items.

According to the program’s main leaders – Denise Kracl and Saul Soltero – Schuyler Food and Toy Drive wouldn’t be possible without the ever-increasing list of volunteers and community support. From bringing boxes that are used to transport items to actually delivering the items, each role is important in the program.

Kracl, who is the Colfax County Attorney and whose office coordinates the drive, said volunteers came from Nebraska State Patrol Troop B, Colfax County Sheriff’s Office, Schuyler Police Department, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, different chapters of Whitetails Unlimited and veterans including J. Hunter Haltam, a retired Naval pilot, and Christina Kretchman, a retired Black Hawk pilot.

Soltero noted that a large number of Schuyler’s youth came out this year to lend a hand.

“What's so great is the help also grows,” Soltero said. “The kids of Schuyler came out this year, I think we've had over 60 youth volunteers this year. They're really helping us out and for these kids to take ownership in their own community is huge. We really appreciate it because it really means a lot to us and I'm sure it means a lot to them or they wouldn't be here.”

Kracl added that the kids came from Schuyler Central High School’s National Honor Society and cheerleading and girls basketball teams, as well as from the local Catholic church and Schuyler Middle School.

“All total, over 160 volunteers from Colfax County, Columbus, Omaha, Ponca, David City and South Dakota helped this year,” Kracl said.

Schuyler resident Vicky Borman, who was at the church on Dec. 18 to assist with the presents side of the drive, noted that helping with the event is a longtime holiday tradition for her family.

“My daughter, Hope, and I have helped her out or for multiple years doing the wrapping and today is just the big push day, the delivery day,” Borman said. “It's been the best part of Christmas to be a part of such an army like this.

“I love working with people and making people smile. Personally it's a great way to teach my daughter the joy of Christmas, to give. That's what's most important.”

Funding for the 2021 Schuyler Food and Toy Drive came from more than 60 donors and grants, including local businesses, teacher organizations and efforts by school groups, programs and a sixth grade class in Leigh.

Both Kracl’s and Soltero’s respective families pitch in for the program each year. Kracl noted her cousin, Kellie Opp of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Kellie’s daughter Morgan helped out by taking a six-page Food and Toy list and making a shopping trip.

“They spent six hours in one Sioux Falls Wal-Mart buying coats, shoes and clothing we needed for approximately 25 families,” Kracl said. “Kellie and Morgan drove those items to Schuyler and stayed in Schuyler for three days to sort, pack and wrap.”

Kracl’s mother, Twila Wallace of Columbus, headed wrapping the presents again this year, she added.

“This year, Twila took great pleasure in telling other volunteers that in 2020 she was fired from wrapping presents because she put too many things in one box,” Kracl said. “I will frequently ask volunteers, ‘When you were a child did you want to open one present or 10 presents?’ Happily, Twila’s wrapping privileges were reinstated this year and she was back to lead the monumental task of wrapping presents.”

Kracl also recognized Scott Borman and Amy Belmont, who she said come each year with a trailer donated by Kit Held of Leigh.

“Scott and Amy help to handle the food each year. They quietly arrive before anyone else, work all day in the cold to set up pallets and pallets of food,” Kracl added.

Volunteers start wrapping gifts in the weeks leading up to distribution day, but Kracl noted that some of the planned wrapping sessions were canceled due to the strong winds and severe weather seen in Nebraska on Dec. 15. But, she said, presents were still wrapped by 7 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Soltero noted that each year the volunteers manage to be able to help all families that are nominated, though it seems the need never ends.

“We always can use more donations,” he said. “The gift cards, that type of thing. But I think we're going to be able to service all the families with what we've got. And that's the whole idea.”

An unwritten goal of the Schuyler Food and Toy Drive is to encourage residents, especially youth, to give back to the community. This year, Kracl said, she saw that happen when one of the volunteers introduced herself to Kracl.

“The volunteer asked me how we find families for the Food and Toy Program. I explained that families must be nominated and cannot nominate themselves,” Kracl said. “The volunteer said that their family were recipients last year and they were here this year (the parent and children volunteered) to give back. This is an amazing example of the spirit that we want Food and Toy to inspire.

“One of the biggest things I believe is that, in the uncertain world that we live in, people still want to find examples of kindness and goodness that they can believe in. This is one of those examples.”

