Go west, young man: The Center holding going-away party for former manager Tom Healy

Tom Healy, a Schuyler native, worked at The Center officially for three years, but has been involved for many.

Healy describes Schuyler as his hometown, having lived here since the 1960s.

"This is my hometown. I worked at Cargill from 1969-1972, then for about 40 years traveled around various Cargill offices," Healy said. "I came back and spent some time with my mom after I retired. I have brothers and sisters here, a lot of family here."

Around 2016, almost three years after Healy moved back to take care of his mother, Healy was heavily involved at The Center, serving on the board, helping with meal deliveries and some administrative work.

"We always went to the senior center for meals. She always enjoyed it so I got involved at that time and started volunteering," Healy said.

Joan Kluck, then manager of The Center, retired in 2016, leaving a vacancy. Healy saw a job he could do and wanted to do, so he applied.

"When she announced her retirement I thought 'well, I'm here in Schuyler, I don’t have a lot to do.' It seemed like a good challenge so I took it up," Healy said.

The work, he admitted, was pretty easy to jump into and the transition was smooth following Kluck's retirement. Most of the difference was clerical work.

"When I took over, the place was being run excellently. It really wasn't hard as far as management," Healy said. "There's quite a bit of file-keeping and recording. I collected and deposited money, bookwork was a big part of it."

In 2019 Healy left the position but stayed around The Center to talk to the people he'd come to know and care about and lend a helping hand when needed. One particular event Healy enjoys is a group of coffee-drinkers who meet every morning at The Center.

"We have a coffee group we do at 9:30 every morning, we call ourselves The Coffee Dawgs. We're a pretty solid group, we discuss world matters in the morning," Healy said.

Jerry Mundil, a regular face around The Center and volunteer himself, said Healy was a good manager then and still is now, even outside of the official position.

"He's willing to help. In the morning, when they come in for coffee, he makes the coffee. He doesn't have to, he just does it," Mundil said. "We have pictures on the wall that he put up. He's just a good manager, he helps even now."

Mundil added that when a new hire is brought on, Healy has been known to train them, despite being a visitor at this point, just because he can.

"When somebody new starts training, he'd always train them. He's just good for someone to go to and ask questions. If he didn't have the answer, he'd find it," Mundil said. "We need about a hundred more like him."

Healy said that in his time with The Center, the best thing about it was and is the people there.

"I really enjoyed the people, all the volunteers and workers there, I liked being around them," Healy said.

Healy is moving to Pinedale, Wyoming, to be closer to his daughter and 8-month-old grandchild, he said. While he will miss Schuyler, he wants to be closer to his family.

"I just love the country. It's a new chapter in my life. I thought 'Well, I'm moving there, making a nice simple life, I have an apartment and I can be with my daughter and grandchild,'" Healy said.

Healy added that he will stop by every now and again, as Schuyler is a minor detour on the way to visiting his other daughter.

"Of course, this is my hometown, so this will always be my second home to come back to," Healy said. "I have another daughter in Overland Park, Kansas, so I'll be coming back this way to visit her, making sure I equalize that."

The going-away party will be held at The Center at 124 E. 12th St. on Oct. 10 from 5-7:30 p.m. as a way to say "thank you" and "Godspeed."