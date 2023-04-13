In a monumental speech season, Schuyler Central High School's speech team took home a lot of medals, most notably, a state champion title.

Elizabeth Harding, senior, took home first place in extemporaneous speaking, where competitors get their topic at the event and have an hour to arrange and memorize a speech about it. This style of speaking, Harding said, is somewhat challenging and preparing for it isn't quite the same as other events.

"It's really just constantly staying up to date with politics, which can be kind of tough to keep your attention on as a team but staying up to date on current events and really just working on your conversation skills because that’s what judges love to see is someone who can give you that info but keep it at that good conversational tone," Harding said.

Harding got into speech by way of a mandatory speech class and, when it was discovered she had a knack for it, she stuck with it all the way to senior year.

"It was being taught by the speech coach and after class one day she came up to me and told me that she thought I'd be a really good fit on the team and I'd be a success in speech," Harding said.

That hunch paid off as Harding discovered she was particularly good at extemporaneous last year, when coaches put her in the category on a trial basis.

"Nobody ever wants to do extemporaneous. It's the event people are always complaining about," Harding said. "I did it for one meet and I ended up winning that meets so we were like 'ok, let's see if that's just luck or if this will stick.' I continued to do it and it clearly stuck."

The serious nature of the topics at hand may lend to the category's lower popularity among competitors, as Harding's winning speech was on "Why is Egypt struggling with debt repayment?" Nonetheless, Harding enjoys it and wanted to represent Schuyler well before she goes to the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in the fall for political science and a minor in national security studies. She was even approached by the forensics coach at UNL and is in the running for a scholarship for her abilities.

"My biggest motivator was that I really wanted to represent Schuyler to the full extent that I could. We have a strong fine arts program and every single meet I went to my, number one goal was making sure our name was said in the awards ceremony, making sure we were getting that recognition we deserve," Harding said.

Harding was not the only champ, as fellow Seniors Colin Gibbons and Piper Lefdal took home runner-up titles in poetry and serious prose speaking, respectively. Gibbons performed a piece on shadows and how everyone must face them, and Lefdal did an excerpt from "A Mother's Reckoning," the story of the mother of one of the Columbine shooters.

Lefdal said the competition can seem daunting when one first goes into it, as there are hundreds of competitors present. The only ones who matter, she said, are the people from one's district, which brought her some sense of relief this year.

"(Last year) I didn’t quite grasp that, wasn’t able to put that in in perspective. Now I’m able to do that, and was able to keep myself calm this year and get up there and perform," Lefdal said.

Lefdal said with her subject matter, she had to relate a little to her subject to perform the piece properly as well as make the whole of a book into a script that can be performed concisely. Scripting, she said, was the most difficult part for everyone on the team, but they did well with it.

"I feel super proud. This year has been super rough. This year we had to write our own stuff, that was completely new for us. I struggled with a script that makes sense, put a lot of time and effort into the past four years. It was a really good way to end things this season," Lefdal said.

Gibbons added that of course first place would have been nice, but he was very happy to receive second and third.

"I'm honestly proud of myself. I have definitely improved and developed since I was a freshman. Obviously I'm a little disappointed getting second place but runner-up at state is still a great opportunity to have and it's an amazing feeling to know that you have set a place at state to be remembered," Gibbons said.

Gibbons went on to congratulate the whole team's efforts and say that, based on the improvement he's seen, the future has a lot of possibility.

"I know this year we have won a good four or five meets which is definitely difficult to do. We have had a lot of first places this year and it's great to see how much we improved from last year to this year because it only shows how much we can improve this year to next year and what we can excel in and what we can improve in," Gibbons said.