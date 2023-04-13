As the weather gets warmer and more activities take place outside, litter becomes increasingly apparent. For that reason, Schuyler has made a sort of tradition out of cleaning up the community in early spring, according to City Administrator Will De Roos.

"It stops minor patches of debris or junk that might otherwise go unnoticed. One can lead to two to 10," De Roos said. "If nothing is done, it'll grow to bigger than you want to do. Many hands make light work and if we all chip in a little bit we can make the place a little better."

The first of the annual clean-up opportunities comes on April 27 at the Community Clean-up Day, organized by Keep Schuyler Beautiful. Vanessa Oceguera, executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful, came to work with Keep Schuyler Beautiful part-time in February to help write grants and coordinate events such as this.

The fact that the event is nearly a week after Earth Day is intentional. The specific day or the fact that there is a city-sanctioned event for the effort, Oceguera said, serves best just to remind people of the purpose behind it.

"I don't know that it's important to have a specific day but having a designated day brings a lot more awareness," Oceguera said. "Let's say someone doesn't participate but asks 'what's everyone doing? Why are so many people picking up trash?' and it gets the conversation started."

The Community Clean-up will take place from 4-6 p.m. and begin and end at the Colfax County Recycling Facility on West 16th Street. According to Mary Peschel, Keep Schuyler Beautiful's treasurer, the event has taken place for around 15 years and in that time has made a serious impact, one piece of trash at a time.

"It serves to remind people that it takes a whole community to keep things litter-free," Peschel said.

Volunteers will meet at the recycling center and be allotted gloves and bags and sent out onto the mean streets of Schuyler to pick up a few pieces of litter, just to make their part of town look a little tidier. Many people doing a small thing has a big result, Oceguerra said. According to Keep America Beautiful, she said, it can be done with as little as 52 pieces of garbage.

"Litter is truly everyone's problem. It's not going away and the only way it gets better is if we do something about it. There's a campaign called 52 Pieces and You that says if every person picked up 52 pieces of litter, the entire problem would be gone," Oceguera said.

There will be a burger feed at the recycling center after the event with door prizes, items like work gloves, trash bags, small plants, birdhouses and similar items.

For junk that isn't necessarily litter but is difficult to just throw in the regular trash, the Spring Fling is also slated for May 12 and 13 just north of Arnold Park. The event was held in June in years past but the city has shifted it to May this year and last due to the usual summer heat. The Spring Fling, De Roos said, is similar in meaning to the Community Clean-up, albeit executed differently.

"A lot of people look for ways to give back to the community and it can be tough to find motivation or even know your options to get out there and pick things up," De Roos said. "Having events like this where it gets the word out and give people an idea of what's going on helps out in all aspects," De Roos said.