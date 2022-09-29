Good to go: Mural approved for Schuyler Campground

As previously reported in July, the City of Schuyler has been in talks with Nebraska artist Oria Simonini about a mural for the community.

Simonini, whose works have been featured in cities across Nebraska and South America, made her pitch on Sept. 20 to the Schuyler City Council at its regularly-scheduled meeting. The mural was approved to begin the design process.

"It'll be a workshopped mural," Simonini said at the meeting. "We'll have a mini art class and together we'll design the mural around the community along with personal journeys."

The location of the mural, prior to the meeting, had not been set in stone, but is now approved for placement on the Schuyler Campground shower facility due to its multiple blank sides and visibility from the road and campground.

The mural will have a sister mural in Guatemala as well, with the idea of connecting the two places. Guatemala, Simonini said in July, is often a gateway destination for those immigrating to the U.S.

"Ideally, I'd love to have the mural in Guatemala connected to Schuyler by having people involved who live in Schuyler now but came from Guatemala," Simonini said.

The project's scale, Simonini said, will be based on involvement, which is why she wants whoever wants to be involved to give their input, as the mural is meant to represent Schuyler.

She currently has help from Schuyler Central High School's art class. At the last Schuyler City Council meeting, two students from the art class came to give their pitch for the mural, and action was added to the Sept. 20 schedule.

"My ambition is for there to be a range of people, it could be anyone. You don't really need any art capability," Simonini said.

Simonini added that the extent of the art and number of walls used is dependent on participation.

"[We will paint] either two or four [sides]. It kind of depends on how many people we can get. I think it would look great if we were to paint all four sides, but if we only have like five people, we won't be able to do that," Simonini said.

Simonini said ideally the mural would be complete by the end of October. First Ward Council Member Alden Kment asked at the Sept. 20 meeting who all would be in charge of the project and/or on the hook if those helping suddenly leave the project.

"Who is going to be responsible for this? What happens if this goes off, we paint the sides and everyone loses interest?" Kment said.

Simonini responded that she and another artist would be responsible for the mural's completion if something to that end happens.

Mayor Jon Knutson said at the meeting that the mural sounds like it has a lot of moving parts, but that it should be worth it. The city council unanimously voted to approve the mural.

"[It] sounds ambitious. I think it will be a great enhancement," Knutson said.