Grant man creates works of art by carving elk, cattle horns

When he retired, Archie Silvrants, 85, looked for something to keep him busy, and a friend invited him to try carving. He fell in love with the craft on the first day.
Since then, Silvrants, 85, of Grant, looks for unique opportunities, and his carvings on bull horns have resulted in creative and beautiful work. His latest carving depicts the life of Jesus from birth to resurrection.
“I’d been wanting to do it for a long time,” Silvrants said. “I couldn’t figure out how to do it with wood because I wanted it all on one piece.”
Silvrants carves a lot with elk horns and cattle horns.
“When I picked up that one, the Lord said, ‘That’s it,’” Silvrants said.
He said he shakes and can’t work on his projects all the time.
“I started that back in January or February,” he said. “Finally got it down to where I got it roughed out, and two or three weeks ago, the Lord said, ‘We’re going to finish.’”
The intricate and detailed piece depicts 14 stages of Jesus’ life.
“It starts out from Gabriel talking to Mary,” Archie said, “and goes to when Jesus goes to heaven.”
The carving is done with a power tool.
“It’s called a Ram carving tool,” Silvrants said. “It turns a lot faster than Dremel does — it’s more of a jeweler’s tool.”
His wife, Alene, said the women in the office at Family Hearing Specialists — owner Sherry Dodson, Lindee Miller and secretary Amy McGill — have been interested in her husband’s carvings.
“He told them he had this idea, so they kind of thought they could find some pictures,” Alene said. “So every time we come in now, we talk about it.”
Archie said somebody always says something “that gives me an idea.”
“We found most of the pictures in a children’s Bible story book,” Alene said.
Archie has been carving for about 26 years and said he enjoys his hobby.
“When I decided to retire, I said I’ve got to have something for my hands to do,” Archie said. “I carve everything from toothpicks to golf balls.”
Archie is passionate about his works and what is done with them.
“I don’t sell my carvings,” Archie said, his voice breaking with emotion. “The only ones that are sold are the ones I donate for fundraisers for somebody who has cancer or whatever.”
