Grant man creates works of art by carving elk, cattle horns

When he retired, Archie Silvrants, 85, looked for something to keep him busy, and a friend invited him to try carving. He fell in love with the craft on the first day.

Since then, Silvrants, 85, of Grant, looks for unique opportunities, and his carvings on bull horns have resulted in creative and beautiful work. His latest carving depicts the life of Jesus from birth to resurrection.

“I’d been wanting to do it for a long time,” Silvrants said. “I couldn’t figure out how to do it with wood because I wanted it all on one piece.”

Silvrants carves a lot with elk horns and cattle horns.

“When I picked up that one, the Lord said, ‘That’s it,’” Silvrants said.

He said he shakes and can’t work on his projects all the time.

“I started that back in January or February,” he said. “Finally got it down to where I got it roughed out, and two or three weeks ago, the Lord said, ‘We’re going to finish.’”

The intricate and detailed piece depicts 14 stages of Jesus’ life.

“It starts out from Gabriel talking to Mary,” Archie said, “and goes to when Jesus goes to heaven.”