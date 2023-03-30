Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which The Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

Perfection, Clarkson High School English Teacher Lynn Morfeld said, is what Senior Ashly Guillen strives for in everything she does.

"Even if she's missing out on a small little bit of something, she wanted to get it clarified and fixed and I appreciate that," Morfeld said.

That drive and dedication to doing things right, Morfeld added, has taken Guillen far and will take her even farther in years to come.

"When it comes to her college classes or any job she has in the future, she's going to put in 110% because she wants to do so well with it. That's probably the most important thing with Ashly," Morfeld said.

Giving 110% is hard enough on a good day, but when one is involved in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), National Honor Society (NHS), speech, choir, band and girls golf, it's quite an undertaking. Nevertheless, Guillen operates on the basis of getting involved.

"Putting yourself out there is a major thing. It can be hard to do but you need to be able to talk to other people," Guillen said. "I think communication is a major thing as well, building relationships with those in your community."

Guillen, daughter of Sandra and Jose Villeda, said she plans to attend Wayne State College after high school for criminal justice and pre-law. Being part of FBLA, she said, she loves business and had originally planned on majoring in that, but changed her mind.

"I've always thought law was interesting. You see it on TV and in real life, it's nothing like on TV," Guillen said. "This summer I got to job-shadow Denise Kracl, the former county attorney, and got to sit in court, she had interns who would sit with me and I could ask questions. I got to see behind the scenes and I liked it."

In the meantime, she works at the Clarkson Public Library, which she greatly enjoys.

Golf is another major part of Guillen's high school career as she was one of the earliest players that started the girls golf team in her freshman year. Starting out with 118 strokes on a nine-hole course, she said she is now down to around 49.

"I think it was summer of my freshman year, my friend asked me if I wanted to do golf and at the time Clarkson didn't have girls golf. I think the minimum team was five so we gathered five friends and started golf. I had never touched a club in my life," Guillen said.

Morfeld, also Guillen's golf coach, had never coached golf before when she took the position last fall. With Guillen having some experience and Morfeld knowing she could count on Guillen, she frequently asked questions early on.

"I was able to look to her quite a bit like 'I'm not sure if I'm doing this right.' As a coach, I didn't know what to expect at the first golf meet but she taught me some things about the high school golf realm," Morfeld said.

Morfeld added that, while Guillen is passionate about doing things right, that doesn't mean she's unwilling to ask for help. If she doesn't understand something or gets it wrong, Morfeld said, Guillen will get over it.

"Ashly is just so well rounded. She's involved in golf, One Act, speech, choir, band, she loves that stuff but she's also just a powerful student. I don't think I've ever seen somebody so dedicated to what she does," Morfeld said. "While she is so driven, she's also accepting of how sometimes you're going to mess up and that’s okay, and I think that’s great about her too."