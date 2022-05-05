Hazmat in Colfax County

Hazmat is a big concern for rural communities, according to Alyssa Sanders, state emergency response commission coordinator for Nebraska.

On April 27, the local emergency planning committee (LEPC) convened for its annual meeting. The Colfax County LEPC is concerned with planning for all emergencies pertaining to hazardous materials.

Sanders works with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency to educate local governments on these issues and came from Lincoln to speak at the annual meeting.

“The purpose of this group is, after a couple really lethal hazardous material releases around the world, it (LEPC) was adopted by the EPA,” Sanders explained. “And they decided that you have the right to know what hazardous materials are present in the community you’re invested in.”

The LEPC’s duties are to create and maintain a hazardous material response for the county in which they operate, Sanders said. She emphasized the reporting of tier II hazardous material forms.

Tier II simply means it is reported on the local level so that, in the event of a disaster, the county can plan for and avoid public exposures to said hazardous materials.

Sanders said, as an example, the recent Road 739 wildfire ignited a small building containing barrels of unreported hazardous materials NEMA has yet to identify. The barrels melted together from the fire, creating an incident where NEMA had to come in and clean up the mess.

“It’s a very costly expense that I don’t think any of your rural fire boards can confront or the county,” Sanders said.

Sanders also said NEMA was able to avoid a repeat incident by finding a properly reported stash of similar materials in the path of the fires in Cambridge and relocating them.

“Hazmat is that one thing that’s going to show up in every disaster; that and rumors,” Sanders joked.

Sanders explained that in any disaster, such as the fires, hazardous materials can be anywhere, and can be exposed, spilled or leaked, which is costly to fix. Proper reporting would allow for early removal to avoid further danger.

Sanders elaborated that in this part of Nebraska, agricultural chemicals and transportation-related chemicals are a concern, and urged the LEPC to promote reporting of those materials if they are stored.

“The local emergency planning committee, the state emergency response commission and the local fire department. Those are the three they are required to send those (reports) to,” Sanders said.

Mark Arps, Colfax County’s emergency manager, said any response to hazmat incidents in the county falls on Schuyler Fire-Rescue due to Schuyler’s size.

“Since we have the largest fire department here in Schuyler, the Schuyler fire department is our point of contact for planning for these things,” Arps said.

County Commissioner Jim Mejstrik, a member of the Colfax County LEPC, said one of the LEPC’s bigger jobs is coordinating with the Schuyler Fire-Rescue and Fire Chief Brad Stock regarding their response in the event one of these transports spills or leaks.

“Our responsibility is to prepare before the incident with Brad as to what happens if it goes beyond the scope of our understanding, like chemicals or chemicals in a fire,” Mejstrik said.

Arps said the current plans are under review with the fire chiefs in Colfax County, and that they have to approve them before they are put into place.

