Health department reminds residents to be careful after COVID-19 patient tie to Fremont

East Central District Health Department (ECDHD) is closely monitoring possible contact that area residents may have had with a recently-confirmed COVID-19 patient from Omaha.

This contact is believed to have occurred at a Special Olympics event held at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29th.

Out of an abundance of caution, State and local officials are asking area residents that basketball players, coaches, and team staff attending the event voluntarily self-quarantine for seven days until Saturday, March 14th. If no symptoms develop by that date, you may cease quarantine. If you are in the self-quarantine category, and a resident of Boone, Colfax, Platte, or Nance counties, you are asked to call ECDHD at 402-562-8960 (English) or 402-562-8963 (Spanish).

Spectators of the event that did not participate as players, coaches, or coaching staff and are from Boone, Colfax, Platte, or Nance counties, are considered to be at a minimum risk. State health officials do not advise self-quarantine for these individuals. However, ECDHD recommends that if spectators do develop respiratory symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) between now and March 14th, they call our office immediately using the numbers listed above.

