Health department reminds residents to be careful after COVID-19 patient tie to Fremont
Health department reminds residents to be careful after COVID-19 patient tie to Fremont

  • Updated
East Central District Health Department

East Central District Health Department, 4321 41st Ave., Columbus

 SAM PIMPER, SCHUYLER SUN

East Central District Health Department (ECDHD) is closely monitoring possible contact that area residents may have had with a recently-confirmed COVID-19 patient from Omaha.

This contact is believed to have occurred at a Special Olympics event held at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29th.

Out of an abundance of caution, State and local officials are asking area residents that basketball players, coaches, and team staff attending the event voluntarily self-quarantine for seven days until Saturday, March 14th. If no symptoms develop by that date, you may cease quarantine. If you are in the self-quarantine category, and a resident of Boone, Colfax, Platte, or Nance counties, you are asked to call ECDHD at 402-562-8960 (English) or 402-562-8963 (Spanish).

Spectators of the event that did not participate as players, coaches, or coaching staff and are from Boone, Colfax, Platte, or Nance counties, are considered to be at a minimum risk. State health officials do not advise self-quarantine for these individuals. However, ECDHD recommends that if spectators do develop respiratory symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) between now and March 14th, they call our office immediately using the numbers listed above.

ECDHD will continue to provide updates as they become available. As a reminder, here are a few things anyone can do to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

• Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

• Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand

sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your nose and mouth when you cough with your elbow or a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

 

