Health fair: CHI Health Schuyler to hold fall health fair Oct. 8

In the fall, CHI's Schuyler Clinic hosts a health fair to offer some diagnostic and general wellness services at a cheaper rate than those by appointment.

Claudia Lanuza, executive assistant and foundation coordinator at CHI Health Schuyler, said the clinic holds this event every six months as a way to hopefully get ahead of any health concerns and get measurements without a checkup or emergency visit.

"It's to promote people getting health labs done at a discounted price and to get to know their numbers," Lanuza said.

Lanuza added that the event is a great opportunity for those with specific medical coverage as a cheaper way to get the tests ahead of time and have information ready when they visit their physician.

"We can send a copy of the results to a preferred provider or to the person themselves if they want a copy for their own knowledge," Lanuza said. "It's a great option especially if they have high deductible plans with not-great coverage for lab testing."

Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, said the event is a great place to get in on the services while they're available outside of an appointment.

"We appreciate CHI Health and all they do for our Schuyler community," Jedlicka said. "This health and wellness event is a great opportunity to prioritize yourself and take advantage of all they offer on this day."

Lanuza said Hemoglobin A1C, TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone), PSA (prostate-specific antigen) and vitamin D labs will be discounted as well as flu shots. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and blood pressure tests will be free. Lanuza said the event does not have a target audience, anyone is welcome.

"Anybody can come, it's for the general public. They don't have to be patients of CHI or have a doctor here," Lanuza said.

The event is a collaboration between CHI Health Schuyler and the Clarkson branch, with a spring event being held in Clarkson once a year as well.

"We have it in the fall in Schuyler and spring at the Clarkson Clinic. We do one every six months so people can take their labs for medication refills or continuation of care," Lanuza said.

Lanuza added that even if you don't necessarily need tests at the moment, understanding your body's condition and being able to potentially spot something you're not expecting is worth coming to the event for.

"Preventative care is always better because it allows providers to see where you're at and avoid further complications down the line," Lanuza said.

The Fall Health Fair will take place at the CHI Health Schuyler clinic at 104 W. 17th St. from 7-10 a.m. While appointments are not required, they are preferred. Those with questions or interested in appointments may call the clinic at 402-352-4047