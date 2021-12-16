Held recipient of Believers and Achievers

Leigh High School student Kanyon Held is a recipient of the Believers and Achievers Award for his involvement at school and in the community.

Sponsored by the Nebraska School Activities Association and U.S. Bank, Believers and Achievers recognizes students across Nebraska for their commitment to citizenship, community projects and school participation. Each high school in Nebraska can nominate up to four students for the recognition – three if there is not a student of color who meets the program’s criteria – and a total of 48 are selected for the award.

Held, who is the 17-year-old son of Kip and Kamin Held, takes part in football and basketball for the Clarkson/Leigh patriots, as well as one act and Future Farmers of America. Previously he took part in the Future Business Leaders of America and golf.

Justine Fischer, a teacher at Leigh Community Schools, described Held as a perfectionist who is extremely competitive.

“He is a talented student-athlete, especially excelling in football,” Fischer said. “At the same time, he is well rounded. He is the lead in our state-bound one act play. He is an excellent actor and proves that students can excel in both fine arts and sports.”

Out in the Leigh community, Held takes part in the Youth Advisory Committee, also known as YAC.

“It's a bunch of kids from high school in the Leigh area, and we raise money for about two years throughout the community. And then we put that money towards a project in the community,” Held said. “We put up a scoreboard a couple of years ago with money that we raised, and we do a lot of painting street lines and painting community buildings throughout the town.”

Held can also be seen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Leigh where he’s a part of the youth group Luther League.

“We just help run things throughout the church, help with the Christmas program and we do a concession stand every year,” he said.

Held also keeps busy on the weekends by working at his uncle’s butcher shop in Leigh. Fischer noted the long hours Held spends at his uncle’s business but said he juggles his responsibilities well while still having fun.

Held said he will receive his Believers and Achievers Award during the Class C-2 state girls basketball game on March 12. He noted his surprise upon hearing that he’d been selected for the recognition.

“I didn't know what my chances would be for winning it, but I was really honored when I found out that I was one of the ones selected,” he said.

Fischer said Held is humble about his efforts and accomplishments.

“He is one of those who leads by his actions,” Fischer said. “Excelling in academics, fine arts and sports, he is a huge asset to our school. It is clear he will be successful in whatever career path he chooses in the future because of his work ethic and drive to be the best!”

Held, who is a senior, said after graduating from high school he plans on attending Wayne State College to study either construction management or agribusiness.

“I've always been involved in ag -- in my community, with my family and just working for other people around the area, but I also really enjoy construction so I haven't quite decided which one I want to go into yet,” he said.

No matter what career he ends up in, Held noted that being a recipient of the Believers and Achievers Award will show others his dedication to his community.

“It's something that some kind of see that your work pays off, and then kind of tells you that … if you put in the work, you will receive a benefit from it,” Held said. “…(It’s) a big motivation to help you keep doing good in school and doing things in your community because it does get noticed and other people do see it.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

